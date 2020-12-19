Whether it's a pre-planned family activity or a last-minute rainy day venture, watching a movie can be a fun way for families to bond. But what to watch? With multiple streaming networks hosting a variety of family-friendly content, just finding a movie to watch can seem like a chore in and of itself. To help make selecting a film easier, Romper has highlighted 30 family and kids movies available on Amazon Prime right now. Seriously, right now.

No matter what your children's ages or interests, you're sure to find at least one movie that will capture their attention on Amazon Prime. Do your kids love bugs? Check out Maya the Bee. Are animals more your kids' style? Perhaps they'd enjoy Black Beauty or Belle and Sebastian. Or if it's magical tales of whimsical adventures that draw your children's interest, your family may enjoy Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland.

With a catalog of movies ranging from recently released comedies like Troop Zero to beloved animated classics like All Dogs Go to Heaven — you may even be surprised to find a few films from your own childhood — Amazon Prime is a great go-to source for family movie night. The best part? This list is merely the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the family and kids movies available to watch on the streaming network.

Troop Zero Viola Davis stars in Amazon's Troop Zero, a family comedy centered around a spunky young girl's quest to join the Birdie Scout youth group and win the group's talent show so her voice can be included on NASA's Voyager Golden Record. While full of funny moments, the film is ultimately one about grit, perseverance, and the value of friendship. Amazon's Troop Zero is recommended for children 10 and up by Common Sense Media.

Megamind DreamWorks' animated superhero comedy Megamind features the voices of Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Jonah Hill, and Brad Pitt, making it an animated film even parents can enjoy. It centers around the life-long superhero-villain rivalry of Metro Man and Megamind, two alien orphans sent to Earth as babies. Megamind is rated PG and recommended by Common Sense Media for children as young as six.

Labyrinth David Bowie stars — and sings — alongside muppets in this 1986 film directed by Jim Henson. The film begins with 16-year-old Sarah impulsively wishing goblins would steal her baby half-brother away. Of course, Sarah immediately regrets her wish when the Goblin King shows up and takes her young sibling. To get her brother back, she sets out to solve the Goblin King's labyrinth before time runs out and her brother is turned into a goblin forever. Labyrinth is rated PG and recommended by Common Sense Media for children age 8 and up.

The Secret of NIMH Based on Robert C. O'Brien's 1971 children's book, Mrs. Frisby and the Rats of NIMH, The Secret of NIMH centers around a widowed field mouse unable to move herself and her children out of the path of a farmer's plow because one of her children is seriously ill. Mrs. Frisby enlists the rats of NIMH to help her and sets out on an adventure that requires courage and determination. The Secret of NIMH is rated G and recommended for children 8 and up by Common Sense Media.

How To Train Your Dragon Children who enjoy tales of magic, adventure, and fantasy will love DreamWorks' How to Train Your Dragon. The animated film, which was first released in 2010, tells the story of how an awkward teenage Viking befriends some of the dragons that have long attacked his village. But can the gentle teen convince his Viking brethren that dragons can be tamed and trained instead of captured and killed? How to Train Your Dragon is rated PG and recommended by Common Sense Media for children age seven and up.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold Dora the explorer jumps from the animated cartoon realm into the world of live-action with the 2019 film Dora and the Lost City of Gold. The film centers around a 16-year-old Dora's adventures in both Peru and a Los Angeles high school that may be harder to navigate than the jungle Dora grew up in. Dora and the Lost City of Gold is rated PG and recommended for children 8 and up by Common Sense Media.

All Dogs Go to Heaven When Charlie B. Barkin, a German Shepard, is murdered by his greedy former business partner he automatically ends up in heaven despite the fact that he never did one good thing in his life. However, Charlie isn't content with life among the angels and steals a gold pocket watch that enables him to turn back time and cheat death. But in order to ensure he makes it back to heaven, rather than hell, Charlie must reunite with his old pall Itchy and do at least one good deed. All Dogs Go to Heaven is a 1989 animated film rated G and recommended for children age 8 and up by Common Sense Media.

Mousehunt Who's more entitled to a house: the mouse that's been living there for years or the humans who just moved in? The always hilarious Nathan Lane stars in this 1997 family classic about the hijinks of two brothers who inherit an old house that's long been home to a plucky little mouse. While the brothers are keen on getting rid of the mouse and fixing up the home to sell it, the mouse is keen on staying right where he is, leading to an epic mousehunt. Mousehunt is rated PG and recommended by Common Sense Media for children age 8 and up.

Cats For an indoor cat like Blanket, the outside world holds a lot of things to be afraid of. But when Blanket's adventurous son Cape sets off on a quest to find his mother in the legendary cat paradise Peachtopia he must brave the world beyond his apartment in order to find him. Because Cats contains references to death and more than one perilous situation, Common Sense Media recommends it for children ages 9 and up.

The Stolen Princess This Ukrainian animated tale of a princess abducted by an evil sorcerer features a humble peasant hero named Ruslan. While not your traditional white knight, Ruslan is madly in love with the princess and risks his life to save her. The Stolen Princess is recommended for families and kids of all ages by Amazon.

Arthur: D.W. and the Beastly Birthday Restless kids who have trouble sitting through a full-length feature film will find D.W. and the Beastly Birthday to be the perfect medium. At just 57 minutes, the animated film is great for younger kids who struggle to keep focused. It centers around Arthur's sister, D.W., turning five years old. With high hopes for her big day, D.W. is disappointed when her birthday doesn't go to plan and runs away to a magical island. Meanwhile, Arthur's school trip to the planetarium goes awry when he's transported into the future. Common Sense Media recommends this movie for children ages 4 and up.

Igor In a land of mad scientists with hunch-backed lab assistants one, assistant dreams of bringing his own creation to life and winning the annual Evil Science Fair. Igor is a fun animated comedy about having the courage to pursue your own dreams and change your destiny. With a PG rating, Common Sense Media recommends Igor for children 7 and up.

Black Beauty Based on Anna Sewell's much-loved novel of the same name, Black Beauty is a family classic. Like the novel, the film centers around the friendship that develops between a young boy and his horse before the pair are separated and the horse changes owners. This version of Black Beauty is rated G but recommended by Common Sense Media for children age 7 and up due to some mild violence.

My Fair Madeline While attempting to stop a group of thieves in The Louvre, Madeline is accused of behaving poorly and with bad manners and sent to a finishing school in London. While her friends work to clear her name back home, Madeline's etiquette classes are interrupted when she discovers a plot to steal the crown jewels. Can the boarding school student foil this latest thief without getting herself in further trouble? My Fair Madeline has not been rated but is suitable for children of all ages.

Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland Directed by Masami Hata and William Hurtz and based on Winsor McCay's comic strip of the same name, Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland is a whimsical animated musical that center's around one boy's curious dreams. Kids will love the fun characters Nemo meets in Slumberland while his adventures (and misadventures) are sure to delight the entire family. Little Nemo: Adventures in Slumberland is rated G but recommended for children age seven and up due to some nightmare scariness.

Where The Red Fern Grows Based on Wilson Rawls' 1961 children's novel of the same name, Where The Red Fern Grows centers around a 12-year-old boy named Billy who desperately wants a pair of dogs his family can't afford. After working multiple jobs, Billy is finally able to purchase two Redbone Coonhound pups, who he immediately trains to hunt raccoons and eventually enters into a raccoon-hunting contest. Where The Red Fern Grows is rated G but recommended by Common Sense Media for children age 9 and up due to references to death and some mild violence.

The Point Directed by Academy Award-winner Fred Wolf and narrated by Ringo Starr, The Point is an animated film about a round-headed boy named Oblio who lives in a land where everything and everyone has a point. Without a point of his own, Oblio is banished to The Pointless Forest where he comes to learn that even things without a point, have a point. The film features music from Grammy-award winner Harry Nilsson. The Point has not been rated.

Wonder Park As a young girl, June Bailey invents Wonderland, a magical amusement park run by animals. But when her mom, who encouraged her to imagine the impossible for Wonderland, gets sick, Bailey abandons the idea of Wonderland altogether — that is, until she stumbles upon a broken-down Wonderland in the woods. Produced by Paramount and Nickelodeon Movies, Wonder Park is a fun computer-animated film with a message about never losing hope. It's rated PG and recommended by Common Sense Media for children age 8 and up.

Babar: King of the Elephants Based on Jean de Brunhoff's Babar book series, Babar: King of the Elephants begins with Babar's birth in the Great Forest. The film follows Babar as he journeys from the forest to the city, where he learns to do human things like wear clothes and drive a car. But when Babar's old friends search him out in the city to tell him the King of the Elephants has died just as rhinoceros threaten to wage war on the elephants, Babar knows he must return to the Great Forest and bring peace to the animals as the new Elephant King. Babar: King of the Elephants is rated PG and recommended by Common Sense Media for children 5 and up.

Heidi Based on Johanna Spyri's 1881 children's book of the same name, Heidi tells the story of a young orphan sent to live with her estranged grandfather in the Swiss Alps. But when young Heidi is taken from her grandfather and sent to live as a companion to the daughter of a wealthy family in the city, she longs for her rural life in the mountains and sets out to show her new friend the beauty of her home. The film is recommended for children age seven and up by Common Sense Media.

Zookeeper Kevin James leads a star-filled cast in Zookeeper, a film about an unlucky zookeeper who looks to the animals he takes care of for help finding love. But can these animals help their zookeeper find the right woman? While the film is rated PG, Common Sense Media recommends Zookeeper for children age 10 and up as it contains some references to sex and mating and mild language.

Benji Although first released in 1974, Benji remains a classic family film. It follows a stray dog named Benji who wants to be adopted by the Chapman family children despite their dog-hating father. When greedy criminals kidnap the Chapman children in an effort to exchange them for ransom, Benji must do whatever is necessary to save his human friends and win their father's heart. The film is rated G and recommended by Common Sense Media for children seven and older.

The Son Of Bigfoot When 12-year-old Adam Harrison begins experiencing a few strange growth spurts, such as his feet growing too big too fast and his hair growing out overnight, he decides to search out his father to figure out what's going on. What he finds is that he's, you guessed it, the son of Bigfoot. But in searching for his father, Adam has unwittingly alerted the world to his legendary dad's existence. Will he be able to protect his dad from those who want to capture him? The Son of Bigfoot is recommended for children age six and older but Common Sense Media.

Clifford's Really Big Movie Based on Norman Bridwell's beloved children's book series and the PBS Kids TV show Clifford the Big Red Dog, Clifford's Really Big Movie follows Clifford as he runs away from home to join a traveling animal circus with his friends. Common Sense Media recommends Clifford's Really Big Movie for children four and up.

Ernest & Celestine Ernest & Celestine is an Academy Award-winning animated feature film about a young mouse who strikes a deal with a very hungry bear. In exchange for not eating her, Celestine vows to help Ernest break into a candy shop. When the break-in goes awry and Ernest is caught, the pair find themselves making another deal. This time, Ernest will help Celestine with her dental-school work if she breaks him free. But can the unlikely duo really evade the authorities forever? Common Sense Media recommends Ernest & Celestine for children age six and up.

House Arrest Jamie Lee Curtis stars in this 1996 family classic about two children who lock their parents in a basement in an attempt to force them to reconcile and stay married. When other kids in the neighborhood with waring parents hear of their scheme, they want in and soon a whole host of parents are under house arrest. House Arrest is rated PG but has not been reviewed by Common Sense Media.

Ballet Shoes Emma Watson stars in Ballet Shoes, a British television film adaptation of Noel Streatfeild's 1936 book of the same name. The film centers on three orphans who are adopted by a traveling paleontologist and sent to live with his niece, where they are able to study at The Children's Academy of Dancing and Stage Training, where they flourish in different mediums. Common Sense Media recommends Ballet Shoes for children ages eight and up.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Camping In The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Camping, Nick, Sally, and Fish are taken on a camping trip by The Cat in the Hat. Over the course of their great outdoor adventure, the gang hikes through Fickle Fern Forest, climbs Mount Weewobble, and canoes down the Tickle Drop River. While Common Sense Media has not reviewed this specific Cat in the Hat film, it has rated most other feature films based on this Dr. Seuss book series as being suitable for children as young as three or four.

Maya the Bee Fed up with the strict rules that come with living in her hive, Maya leaves the beehive to live among the insects in the outside world in Maya the Bee. But when hornets steal the hive's Royal Jelly and Maya is framed as their accomplice, Maya must find the stolen jelly and prove her innocence. Common Sense Media recommends this tale of buggy adventure for children four and up.