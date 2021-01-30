10 Fun Shows For Kids Who Really, Really Love Space

There's really no downside to encouraging a love of outer space in your kiddos. And while family visits to the planetarium might not be feasible during a pandemic, these 10 kids shows about space will keep their intergalactic curiosity peaked from the comfort of your home. From imaginative animated series, to pint-sized space documentaries; this list is sure to spark an interest in the worlds beyond our own.

Aside from interesting facts about the planets, a working knowledge of outer space has multiple benefits for kids. By learning about what lies beyond our own atmosphere, kids get a glimpse into what makes planet Earth so special. And once they understand that uniqueness, they are more likely to be interested in conservation and environmental science at a young age. Additionally, learning about space can help foster an interest in science, engineering, technology, mathematics, and more. With a growing need for new minds in STEM fields, there is truly no drawback to getting your kids' minds working early.

Along with endless resources about outer space online, educational and inspirational programs geared towards younger viewers can be a great tool for fostering an interest in learning more about our galaxy. Here are a few great shows to get you started.

What's Up In Space: The Solar System For Kids These mini documentaries are perfect for answering all your kids' space questions. Amazon This fun, educational series approaches space-related topics at an age appropriate level, answering common classroom space questions in a refreshing new way. Each episode features a mix of animation, colorful illustrations, and live-action scenes. This award-winning series has had great success in both homes and classrooms, so your kids are sure to love it. Watch for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

Space Racers Go on an intergalactic adventure with the 'Space Racers' Space Racers/YouTube Space Racers is an animated preschool series that introduces young children to the worlds beyond our own. The show follows the adventures of the Stardust Space Academy cadets, a group of young planes out to explore the galaxy. In the course of their explorations, young viewers will get an education on scientific exploration and investigation, as well as the importance of cooperation and teamwork. Watch all three seasons on Netflix.

Ready, Jet, Go! 'Ready, Jet, Go' is a fun space adventure for all ages. PBS Kids/YouTube Ready, Jet, Go! is the story of three kids who get to know an alien family and learns quite a bit about science and the solar system along the way. A central focus of the show is the evolutionary nature of science, and how our understand of it changes as people make new discoveries. Who knows, maybe it will inspire your kids to go on to make a discovery of their own one day. Watch it on PBS Kids.

The Planets Learn all about the planets with these short documentaries. BBC/YouTube Another fun documentary series, The Planets reviews cutting-edge discoveries about the planets, explains the origin of the sun, raises the question of life on other planets, and more. While it may not be flashy enough to entertain preschoolers, older kids will learn a lot from the eight 50-minute-long episodes. Check it out on YouTube TV.

Miles From Tomorrowland Miles is the perfect guide for your kids through space. Disney Junior/YouTube If you're looking for an action-packed series that is set in space, you've found your jam. Space adventurer Miles Callisto is little boy ready for anything the universe throws at him. Follow his travels through the universe with his family and his best friend, a robo-ostrich named Merc. Each episode features an interesting fact related to outer space or science that guides the storyline. Watch on Disney+.

The Magic School Rides Again: Kids In Space Ms. Frizzle and the gang head to outer space. Netflix Jr./YouTube Who better to take your kids on field trips into outer space than the one and only Ms. Frizzle? She and her magical school bus full of curious kiddos, along with the help of her pet iguana, are headed to infinity and beyond in this special. With episode runtimes of just 25 minutes, even the most distractible of children are sure to tune in for this one. Stream it on Netflix.

Bill Nye the Science Guy: Outer Space Bill Nye is ready to teach a whole new generation. Graskic Roki/YouTube If you're looking for a little bit of nostalgia thrown in with your kids' education, Bill Nye the Science Guy is here to lend a hand. Each episode of his show teaches kids a specific topic in a natural science, outer space included! Watch them on Disney via YouTube.

How the Universe Works These documentaries are informative and entertaining. Science Channel/YouTube Mike Rowe takes viewers on a journey through the cosmos that goes over our own solar system, distant galaxies, and even travels back in time to the Big Bang. Another series aimed at older children, these eight episodes are 50 minutes long. Watch it on Netflix.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Martian Mickey will be a hit with your space loving kids. Disney Jr./YouTube While not every episode of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse is set on Mars, the Martian Mickey episodes have become a staple in my home when my toddler is looking for a bit of outer space in her day. She watches these episodes on repeat and has been begging to go to Mars herself ever since. Watch it on Disney+.

Star Wars Rebels Introduce your kids to the world of 'Star Wars' with this animated series. Disney XD/YouTube A kid-friendly approach to the popular film franchise, these intergalactic adventures will give them a peak into the Star Wars universe along with an exciting introduction into outer space. Watch it on Disney+.

With offerings for kids of all ages, you should be able to find something on this list for your little ones — whether they're in preschool or grade school. Happy watching!