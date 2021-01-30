10 Fun Shows For Kids Who Really, Really Love Space

There's really no downside to encouraging a love of outer space in your kiddos. And while family visits to the planetarium might not be feasible during a pandemic, these 10 kids shows about space will keep their intergalactic curiosity peaked from the comfort of your home. From imaginative animated series, to pint-sized space documentaries; this list is sure to spark an interest in the worlds beyond our own.
Aside from interesting facts about the planets, a working knowledge of outer space has multiple benefits for kids. By learning about what lies beyond our own atmosphere, kids get a glimpse into what makes planet Earth so special. And once they understand that uniqueness, they are more likely to be interested in conservation and environmental science at a young age. Additionally, learning about space can help foster an interest in science, engineering, technology, mathematics, and more. With a growing need for new minds in STEM fields, there is truly no drawback to getting your kids' minds working early.
Along with endless resources about outer space online, educational and inspirational programs geared towards younger viewers can be a great tool for fostering an interest in learning more about our galaxy. Here are a few great shows to get you started.
With offerings for kids of all ages, you should be able to find something on this list for your little ones — whether they're in preschool or grade school. Happy watching!