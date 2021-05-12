These 20 Summer Camp Movies Will Give The Whole Family Vacation Vibes

Ahhh, summer camp. The one place outside of school where you can make new friends, spend your days on the lake, and learn new skills not in the classroom. If you’re a seasoned camper or not, these movies about summer camp will transport you and your family members to one of the happiest places on earth.

Whether you attended camp as a kid and are looking to relive those glory days or would just like to introduce the idea of camp to your kids, there is a film for everyone in the family to enjoy. But let’s be real, what isn’t there to like about spending long nights in the bunk, eating food at the mess hall, playing games with your friends, and occasionally breaking out into song or dance when the moment calls for it?

Some summer camps like those seen in Camp Rock and Magic Camp are for kids with some serious talent, while other summer camps, like the ones in Race For Your Shorts Charlie Brown and Heavyweights are for building character and spending time with your friends.

But let’s face it, all of these movies about summer camp really make it look like so much fun.

A Week Away: A Musical Netflix Troubled teen Will, is faced with a choice — get sent to juvenile detention or go to a Christian summer camp. The answer is an obvious one, and while at summer camp, Will learns about the powers of faith and kindness with the help of music and some new friends. Watch A Week Away: A Musical, rated TV-PG on Netflix.

Bibi & Tina: Girls vs. Boys Bibi & Tina TV/YouTube In this international film from Germany, Bibi and her friends are pitted against the boys in a treasure hunt at summer camp. Watch Bibi & Tina: Girls vs. Boys, rated TV-14, on Netflix.

Camp Cool Kids YouTube Movies Zach and his little brother Spence could not be more of the opposite from each other. And when they find themselves on opposing teams at their camp games, it’s up to Zach to make new friends, overcome his fears, and stand up to the bullies that stand in his way on his path to victory. Watch Camp Cool Kids, rated TV-PG, on tubitv.

Camp Nowhere Disney+ Sick of their usual summer plans, a group of kids convince a former teacher to pose as a counselor for a fake camp where they can roam free. But when their parents plan on a visit, they run into a little trouble. Watch Camp Nowhere, rated PG, on Disney+.

Camp Rock YouTube Movies Mitchie is a girl with a dream of becoming a musician. So when she gets the opportunity to attend Camp Rock — a summer camp for aspiring musicians — she takes it. With the help of some confidence and an unlikely friendship, the arrogant lead singer of the group, Connect 3 (played by the Jonas Brothers), she realizes her dreams could become a reality. Watch Camp Rock, rated TV-G, on Disney+.

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam YouTube Movies The Camp Rock campers are back for another summer. But Camp Star, a camp across the lake with lots of money behind it, threatens to shut Camp Rock down forever. Watch Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, rated TV-G, on Disney+.

Daddy Day Camp YouTube Movies Two dads make the decision to purchase their dilapidated old camp, Camp Driftwood, restore it, and run it for a group of children. Rent Daddy Day Camp, rated PG, for $3.99 on YouTube Movies.

Fred 3: Camp Fred mrsubscriberalot/YouTube Fred is sent to Camp Iwannapeepee, where he makes new friends and competes against Camp Superior in the 70th Annual Summer Camp Games. Watch Fred 3: Camp Fred, rated TV-PG on YouTube.

Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp Netflix Jr./YouTube In this Go! Go! Cory Carson special, Cory Carson joins his best friend, Freddie, at Camp Friendship. Watch Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp, rated TV-Y, on Netflix.

Heavyweights Disney+ Ben Stiller stars as Tony Perkis, a neurotic fitness guru who buys Camp Hope and turns it into a nightmare fitness camp for its hopeful patrons. However, the campers are determined to unite and turn the camp into a place where misfits fit in and confidence is built within. It should be noted that Heavyweights talks at length about body image, weight, and could send mixed messages to kids who are struggling with their self esteem. Watch Heavyweights, rated PG, on Disney+.

It Takes Two Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen star as Amanda, an orphan, and Alyssa, a rich girl, who look exactly alike. After a chance meeting at a summer camp, they decide to switch places in order to stop Alyssa’s dad from marrying a wicked step mother. Rent It Takes Two, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video for $3.99.

Magic Camp Walt Disney Studios/YouTube A down on his luck magician, played by Adam Devine, rediscovers his love of magic with the help of some misfit campers attending his alma mater magic camp. Watch Magic Camp, rated PG, on Disney+.

Moonrise Kingdom YouTube Movies On one island in New England, a 12-year-old boy runs away from camp to meet up with his pen pal, Suzy. While the pair rendezvous in the wilderness, a group of people are sent to look for them, find them, and bring them home. The film is rated PG-13 due to some smoking, kissing, and plot lines that might be a little confounding to kids under the age of 14, according to Common Sense Media. Watch Moonrise Kingdom, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime Video.

Once I Was A Beehive Movieclips Indie/YouTube After unexpectedly losing her father to cancer, Lane spends the summer at a bible camp with a bunch of religious girls her age. In the midst of dealing with the memories of her dad, Lane attempts to find peace and make new friends. Watch Once I Was a Beehive, rated PG, on YouTube Movies.

The Parent Trap (1961) Ashley Clements/YouTube Susan and Sharon are two identical twins who have been separated at birth. After a chance meeting at a summer camp, they switch places in hopes of getting their two parents back together in this 1961 film. Watch The Parent Trap, rated G, on Disney+.

The Parent Trap (1998) YouTube Movies Lindsay Lohan stars as Annie and Hallie — two twins shortly separated at birth after their parents divorce. After meeting by chance at summer camp, the two girls decide to switch places and reunite their parents for good. Watch The Parent Trap, rated PG, on Disney+.

Race For Your Life, Charlie Brown YouTube Movies In this Peanuts original film, Charlie Brown and his friends head to Camp Remote where they compete in a series of competitions against a team of bullies. Watch Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown, rated G, on Hulu.

The Rainbow Tribe Moon Child/YouTube A group of campers attending a children’s camp help their counselor overcome a personal crisis in this 2011 film. Watch The Rainbow Tribe, rated G, on tubitv.

The Baby Sitter’s Club Sony Pictures Home Entertainment/YouTube Kristy Thomas and her six best friends struggle to make their successful babysitting business, the Baby-Sitters Club, into a summer day camp. And when a group of adults threaten to shut down the camp, the girls do everything in their power to keep their business dreams alive. OK, so this movie isn’t about an ideal sleep away camp, but Kristy and her friend’s plans for starting a baby sitting day camp during the summer are still pretty inventive. Watch The Baby-Sitters Club, rated PG, on Amazon Prime Video.