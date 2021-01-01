Beyoncé Just Started Your Year Off Right With Never-Before-Seen 2020 Footage

It's safe to say that 2020 has been a year like no other. But despite all of the hardships faced around the world, many are still finding reasons to celebrate. Looking back on the previous year, Beyoncé's never before seen 2020 footage celebrated the milestones she and her family experienced over the last 12 months. The video compilation included sweet moments with her children, breathtaking outfits, and much more. Perhaps most exciting, Beyoncé's young daughter Rumi can even be seen rapping in one of the videos. Talk about ending the year on a positive note.

Queen Bey really blessed her hive with her "Cheers to 2020" video, explaining that there is always good to find in the bad. "Cheers to a New Year Beehive!!" she captioned her video compilation. "2020 divided us and united us. Most could not see loved ones and we felt too many loses, but we were united by our humanity." She continued, "This year for me has been about celebrating joy, chasing happiness, and living in love. As we all look forward and pray for new beginnings, my wish for you is that you honor yourself and those you love. Celebrate that you are an important individual who contributes to our beautiful collective."

Along with plenty of unseen outfits to give you serious style envy going into 2021, one of the clips in the video showed Rumi doing an adorable little rap before mom asked her if she had a good summer. Fair warning, you may just catch Baby Fever along with a strong desire to shake up your wardrobe for the new year.

Also included in the montage, photos and video footage captured on New Year's Eve last year, as the family rang in the beginning of 2020 show Blue Ivy looking so grown up.

And, of course, it wouldn't be a true Beyoncé experience without a bit of dancing. The compilation showed clips of Bey dancing to Megan Thee Stallion's hit song, "Savage Remix" — which Beyoncé herself sings on. The entire singing and dancing segment of "Cheers to 2020" featured an array of animal-print looks that provide cohesion and glam to the collection.

Fans on Twitter were enamored with the entire video, but the animal print outfits were a standout. "Beyoncé dancing to #SavageRemix is everything you need to start 2021 right," one user wrote. "Shoutouts to 2021 already giving us moments of joy," said another.

If Beyoncé's New Year's video compilation is any sign of things to come, 2021 is sure to be a year to remember. As always, thank you to the Queen.