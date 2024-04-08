Bindi Irwin's Daughter Grace Is A Little Veterinarian In This Precious New Photo

Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace Warrior might have her future career all sorted out. The 3-year-old granddaughter of the late “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin has already shown she has quite the affection for all sorts of animals and a precious new photo of the little girl has everyone convinced she’s a veterinarian in the making.

In the new photo posted by Bindi’s mom Terri Irwin, little Grace is seen adorably using a stethoscope on a stuffed animal of Hei Hei the Rooster from Moana. “The doctor is in! ❤️,” the grandmother captioned the sweet picture of Grace in what looks like a very official veterinarian’s office.

“Hei Hei getting the best care. 🐓💗,” Bindi, who shares Grace with her husband Chandler Powell, commented. Bindi’s younger brother and Grace’s uncle, Robert Irwin, added, “Patient number 130,001 at the wildlife hospital…. Hei Hei the chicken ... Another life saved 💪.”

Fans also see a career with animals for the toddler. “Future vet,” one commented, while another suggested she might become wildlife scientist.” One more said, “With Dr. Grace handling the case I’m assuming Hei Hei is heathy and back to being his awesome if not somewhat confused self?”

No one would be surprised if Grace does indeed decide to work with animals when she’s older, perhaps especially her parents. In a different Instagram post, Bindi called her daughter’s love for animals “remarkable.”

“Grace’s empathy and kindness towards animals is remarkable. She has the most compassionate heart,” she captioned a photo of their little family all wearing Australia Zoo uniforms. “We love you so much beautiful Grace.” The proud mom also posted a video montage of Grace interacting with wildlife like giant tortoises and chickens. “These are the moments I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life,” she captioned the video.

Bindi has also shared that Grace’s personality and excitement for wildlife reminds her of her late father, Steven Irwin, who the little girl calls “Grandpa Crocodile.” Steven Irwin died in 2006 when he was stung by a stingray while filming a documentary in the Great Barrier Reef.

“She reminds me of dad with her personality type,” Bindi told Entertainment Tonight in February. “She is just awing with everything. Her whole soul being is full of passion and enthusiasm and it’s very cute because she’s fiery and fabulous and I love that.” Bindi added that Grace even knows some of his iconic catchphrases. “If you ask her now what Grandpa Crocodile says, she either says, ‘Crikey! Danger, danger, danger!’ or, ‘You little beauty.’ She is so funny when she does the full dad enthusiasm.”