New Blippi Live Show Is Coming To A Stage Near You In 2023!

You know the hat. You know the glasses. You know the voice. Millions of parents have grown accustomed to Blippi being a steady presence on their children’s screens. But now, every kid’s favorite bespectacled viral sensation is coming to a city near you in Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour beginning February 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 18, with pre-sales beginning Tuesday, Nov. 15 for shows throughout North America.

Families will sing, dance, and learn with Blippi in this exciting live experience. He’s even bringing along an all-new special guest, Meekah. Together, they’ll explore what makes different cities so unique and special (complete with a healthy, kid-approved dose of monster trucks, excavators, and garbage trucks, naturally), inspiring curiosity in preschool audiences by making learning accessible and fun. The role of Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.

“With new music, characters, monster trucks, and even the Blippi mobile, we’re thrilled to bring Blippi to even more kids and families around the world in a brand new show,” said Stephen Shaw, founder and co-president of Round Room Live. “We’re excited for audiences to create memorable experiences with Blippi, with all the amazing music, production, and energy they expect, but in a way they’ve never seen before.”

Blippi is coming to a stage near you in 2023. Round Room Live

Blippi boasts 54 million YouTube subscribers and over 1 billion views per month — we’re going to go ahead and guess that approximately a million of those are your kid alone. (We know how it goes: our kids account for at least another 4 million...) This all-new show follows Blippi: The Musical, which premiered in Spring 2022 and was seen by more than 200,000 fans.

“It’s very special to witness the love that our fans have for Blippi and his buddies, and the joy this beloved character brings to families around the world,” said Susan Vargo, head of live events at Moonbug Entertainment. “Our live experiences bring families together to make memories that will last a lifetime.”

For tickets and additional information, including tour dates and an up-to-date listing of cities and venues, visit BlippiOnTour.com.