Hi out there! It’s me! Have you seen Blue, my puppy? There she is! Coming to a city near you live this fall! A collaboration between Round Room Live and Nickelodeon will bring everyone’s favorite blue puppy to theaters across the country in the brand new, interactive stage show Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage. Based on the hit preschool television series Blue’s Clues & You!, the tour will feature Blue, Josh, their friends Magenta and Rainbow Puppy and others in this musical adventure. Cities, dates, and pre-sale ticketing opportunities will be announced in July, in a new original musical adventure that will have kids of all ages singing and dancing in the aisles.

The 60-minute show, Blue’s human friend (and live-action host of the series) Josh needs help conjuring up a magical theater show. As in the show, the audience will have to solve Blue’s Clues to find out what Josh needs... only this time he’ll actually hear you all!

With Broadway-style song and dance, this production will have kids of all ages “skiddoo”ing to adventure, making a rainbow with Magenta and a music video with Rainbow Puppy, floating in outer space, and, of course, singing and dancing in their seats!

Noam Galai/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“We are thrilled to partner with Nickelodeon by bringing one of the foremost franchises in kids’ entertainment to the stage in Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage,” says Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live. “Blue’s Clues is an iconic show that has captivated and educated children for years. We couldn’t be more excited to share our love of Blue’s Clues with the next generation of fans in a memorable experience for the whole family.”

The live show’s announcement comes just after we learned of Blue’s Big City Adventure, a new movie based on the franchise coming out this year. Set in New York City, the film will feature Dela Cruz alongside former hosts Steve Burns (Steve) and Donovan Patton (Joe) and, of course, a delightful, computer animated blue puppy. So if your child loves Blue’s Clues (or, let’s be honest, your inner child who’s still tearing up over the time Steve talked about being proud of you), this is clearly your year to celebrate!

Fans can visit bluesclueslive.com for updates on Blue’s Clues & You! Live On Stage, including ticketing and dates, exclusive pre-sales, and special photo experiences.