Bowen Yang Took His Mom To The 2022 Emmys & She Was Adorably Proud Of Him

Bowen Yang’s mom, Meng, was one proud mama on the red carpet with her son. The Saturday Night Live writer took his OB-GYN mom as his date to the 2022 Emmy Awards, where the duo gave a sweet interview to PEOPLE on the red carpet.

“He’s my best, best son,” Meng tells reporters, to which Yang responds, “I’m her only son.” Aww! She is practically glowing with love for her son.

