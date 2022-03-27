Bradley Cooper, whose films Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley have both been nominated for Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards, walked the red carpet on the arm of a lady he’s known for a long time. Yes, Bradley Cooper’s mom, Gloria Campano, joined him at the 2022 Oscars and we. are. here. for. it. It gives all us boy moms hope that, someday, our boys will grow up into dapper, famous, multimillionaires who will take us nice places full of celebrities. (A mama can dream.)

But this isn’t Campano’s first strut down the red carpet with Cooper. It’s not even her first time at the Oscars. In 2019, she joined Cooper and then girlfriend (and mother of Cooper’s child, Lea) Irina Shayk, and even got an on-stage shout-out from Julia Roberts. And lest you think Campano just comes to Hollywood for the big events, we’ll stop you there: she’s actually lived with Cooper since 2011, since his father Charles died.

“My family is very close,” he told Los Angeles Times, “my dad dying was brutal for all of us. It was a schism, and its aftershock has not stopped. And we need each other. So here we are ... it's not like I live in a compound and she's in the guesthouse. No, she's in the next room. But here's the thing: she's a cool chick. We can hang, and she can roll with the punches.”

Cooper shared in a 2020 interview with Interview that riding out the pandemic in a “little townhouse” with Campano, two dogs and his daughter was difficult, but that he was fiercely protective of his mom during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. “My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house. And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over.”

So, if Cooper had her on (loving) lockdown for a while, we totally get wanting to go all out when she finally left the house!