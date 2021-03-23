Brie Bella Proudly Shows Off Her Postpartum "Treasure Marks" After 2 Babies & C-Section

Many moms feel self-conscious about their postpartum bodies, but former WWE pro-wrestler Brie Bella’s Instagram post about her post-baby body is urging others to feel “empowered” by the common, if sometimes hard to accept, changes that happen to bodies after giving birth. In it, Bella stands in her bathroom, showing her midriff, which she describes as “saggy” as well as “normal after babies.” But she also gave her saggy skin and stretch marks a beautiful nickname: “treasure marks.”

“You might see me at the pool in my one piece but I’m showing all of you that my treasure marks are something special,” she writes. “They remind me of a special connection I got to share with my sweet babies for 9 months.”

Bella has two children with fellow pro-wrestler husband Bryan Danielson (who performs under the name Daniel Bryan). Her daughter Birdie was born in 2017 and her son Buddy was born in August 2020. Adorably, according to People, Bella gave birth to her youngest less than 24 hours after her twin sister Nikki (and other half of her WWE act, The Bella Twins) gave birth to her son, Matteo.

In her post, Bella shares that she has been “kicking [her] butt” to lose weight and get her “abs back” after birth, but that the more weight she loses the more apparent her “treasure marks” become. “Sometimes it’s hard for me to look in the mirror and see my body,” she writes. “I always tell myself to be kind and grateful but I’m human so picking myself apart happens.”

Responses on Instagram, both from other celebrities and everyday users have been positive. “You look amazing!!” replied auto racer Courtney Force. “And you’re right, women should feel empowered especially after seeing what our incredible bodies can do through pregnancy, to create such a perfect little being.”

“Thank you! Thank you for being real and showing a real woman’s body after a baby!” praised Instagram user @donna_urice.

“Thank you for this post,” @ohboyhere3go agreed. “It’s not easy to have positive self talk about our bodies especially after pregnancy. It’s [sic] should be but we are human.”

The twins retired from in-ring appearances in 2019, the same year they launched Nicole + Brizee, a beauty and body line that complements their lifestyle brand Birdiebee. In her post, she also promoted Nicole + Brizee’s body wash (which appears in the picture) saying that, when the two created the product, they wanted people to see the word “empowered” “every morning and night when you are completely vulnerable.”