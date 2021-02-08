If there's ever a time for athleisure wear, it's the biggest sporting event of the year. Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews' Super Bowl outfit included a must for every expectant mother — comfortable shoes. Matthews showed up and showed out for her husband-to-be's performance at Super Bowl 55, but that stunning look came with a quick wardrobe change from heels to sneakers. And I'm sure that any mom, present or future, can relate to the need to get out of those shoes.

Matthews and Mahomes announced the coming addition to their family back in September with an Instagram post of a photo of the couple holding an ultrasound photo. “Mom [and] Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding,” Matthews wrote in the post; while Mahomes simply shared the post with a red heart emoji. Shortly thereafter, they announced that they were expecting a little girl. The sweet pair have been together since high school, as they began dating in the 10th grade. So, suffice it to say, Matthews knows a thing or two about what it takes to sit through the never ending turnovers that makeup a football game.

Patrick Mahomes' fiancée shared her wardrobe change at Super Bowl 55

More to come...