Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Released A Sweet Pregnancy Announcement For Baby #3

In an adorable Instagram announcement posted on Friday, July 12, Brittany Mahomes and her husband, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes — along with children Sterling, 3 and Bronze, 19 months — shared that they were expecting a third child. No word yet on when the baby will be making their grand entrance, but it’s clear the whole family can’t wait to meet them.

“Round three, here we come 🤍,” Brittany wrote over a sweet video of the family holding ultrasound pictures. Dressed in shades of cream, beige, and white on a white background, the footage was played over Bruno Mars’ “Count on Me.” And considering the footage includes two toddlers, it’s as delightfully chaotic and cute as you’d imagine. Friends, fans, and franchises (including the NFL and the Chiefs) were delighted to wish the couple congratulations.

“Good things happen in 3s,” wrote Jena Sims Koepka. “Congratulations!”

Of course our main question is how are they going to continue the trend of naming their children after metals, because we’re extremely here for it. Please don’t stop now, Mr. and Mrs. Mahomes! There are options! Rhodium is kinda cute! Ooh! Or Palladium! So distinguished! Our personal favorite, however, is Golden. Golden Mahomes? Goldie as a nickname? Just promise you’ll think about it...

Brittany and Patrick are high school sweethearts, who first started dating when they were sophomores. They even went to a prom together in 2013. Fans speculated, therefore, when the pair would be “making it official” by getting married, which Brittany would brush off with charming aplomb. In an anniversary post shared on her own Instagram in 2019, Matthews wrote. "[Seven] years, the greatest 7 years with you! Lots of life changes, lots of growing, lots of surprises, lots of memories," she wrote. "Cheers to a lifetime with you. P.S. — to everyone that's gonna ask when we are getting married, the answer is whenever we want.”

And it turns out they wanted to on March 12, 2022 in an enviable outdoor ceremony in Hawaii, surrounded by family and friends after more than a decade together. Their daughter Sterling, who was born in November 2021, wore a white dress like mom.

But 2024 is proving to be a big year for the couple as well: a third Super Bowl win, a third MVP acknowledgement, and a third baby? Clearly good things really do come in threes.