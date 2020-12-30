Celebrity

An Aww-Worthy Round-Up Of Celeb Babies Born In 2020

From Gigi Hadid to Katy Perry, here's which stars welcomed newborns this year.

by Morgan Brinlee
Singer Enrique Iglesias and professional tennis player Anna Kournikova welcomed Mary, their third child together, on Jan. 30. Mary, who has been given the Russian nickname of Masha, joins 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas. Anna Kournikova — Instagram
Counting On stars John and Abbie Duggar became first-time parents after welcoming daughter Grace Annette on Jan. 7.John and Abbie Duggar — Instagram

