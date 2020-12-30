MENU
Celebrity
An Aww-Worthy Round-Up Of Celeb Babies Born In 2020
From Gigi Hadid to Katy Perry, here's which stars welcomed newborns this year.
by
Morgan Brinlee
Dec. 30, 2020
Singer Enrique Iglesias and professional tennis player Anna Kournikova welcomed Mary, their third child together, on Jan. 30. Mary, who has been given the Russian nickname of Masha, joins 2-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas.
Anna Kournikova — Instagram
Counting On
stars John and Abbie Duggar became first-time parents after welcoming daughter Grace Annette on Jan. 7.
John and Abbie Duggar — Instagram
Tap
Dec. 31. 2020
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
Holiday
About
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
2020 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.