Holiday Movies

Lacey Chabert and Stephen Hagan in A Royal Christmas
Crown Media Press

Hallmark’s Cheesiest Holiday Movies We Can’t Help But Love

Predictable? Corny? Yes. And that’s why they’re so much fun!

by Jamie Kenney

Shutterstock

A Hallmark holiday movie is like fondue: incredibly cheesy and everyone loves it! Here are our favorite schlocky masterpieces.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor

A big city event planner is sent to a quaint town to plan its Christmas festival in this yuletide retelling of Pride & Prejudice.Hallmark Channel

Tap