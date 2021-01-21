Chrissy Teigen Had The Perfect Response To Being Followed By @POTUS

After four years, a new president sits at the helm of the @POTUS Twitter account in a change of hands that none may have welcomed more than Chrissy Teigen. The model and cookbook author had long been blocked on Twitter by former President Donald Trump, whom she openly criticized on the social media network. But by the end of President Joe Biden's first day in office, Teigen's Twitter would be followed by Biden's @POTUS handle. In fact, Teigen would be the only account not affiliated with the White House that the @POTUS handle would follow.

When Inauguration Day dawned, Teigen wasted no time pleading her case for a follow over Twitter. "Hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz," Teigen tweeted early Wednesday.

Teigen revealed in July 2017 that she'd been blocked on Twitter by then-President Trump after she tweeted "lol no one likes you" at him. At the time, she said she'd been a vocal critic of Trump for going on nine years and was surprised to learn questioning his popularity would be the straw that broke the camel's back.

But with a new president in office, Teigen was eager to get herself off the blocked list. And it reportedly didn't take long for the Biden administration to make it happen.

"The official @POTUS account now follows 11 people," Wake Up To Politics newsletter author Gabe Fleisher revealed over Twitter early Wednesday evening. "All of them Biden aides or accounts, and then @chrissyteigen."

Teigen's initial reaction to the news was one of utter shock. "OH MY GOD," the model tweeted in response to the news, using no less than 10 exclamation points. "My heart, oh my god, lmao," Teigen continued in a follow-up tweet. "I can finally see the president's tweets and they probably won't be unhinged."

While Teigen celebrated her newest follower, others on Twitter joked they'd assumed following Teigen's account was a requirement for being on the social media app. "Isn't following @chrissyteigen a requirement of Twitter's terms and conditions?" one user wrote.

While Biden himself hasn't commented on the decision to follow Teigen from the @POTUS account, White House Director of Digital Strategy Rob Flaherty shared news of the incident in a "How it started - How it's going" meme.

Of course, knowing you're the only Twitter account being followed by the president that is not affiliated in some way with the White House can put a lot of pressure on a person, even someone as skilled at tweeting out their day as Teigen is. "I should prob never tweet again," Teigen joked.

But by late Wednesday night, Teigen and already found something she wanted to make sure Biden saw: an exchange between Sen. Ted Cruz and actor Seth Rogan, in which Rogan referred to the senator as a "fascist" and a "clown" and criticized him for the role he played in igniting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. "I just want POTUS to see this," Teigen wrote when retweeting Rogan.