Clea Shearer is one half of the dream organizing team on Get Organized with The Home Edit, which recently premiered Season 2 on Netflix. But when she isn’t busy redoing celebrities’ closets and helping families develop a system with her co-star Joanna Teplin, she is busy hanging out with her family. Clea married her husband, John, in 2008, and now has two beautiful children: Stella Blue, 11, and Sutton Gray, who turns 8 this month. The Home Edit co-founder may be the more serious one on the show, but in real life she loves having fun with her family.

Her husband John is a famous photographer.

Clea’s husband, John, is a photographer who has worked with Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry, both together and separately. On April 5, he posted a picture to Instagram of the two artists for their “Where We Started” track. He said, “I have shot several single covers for both artists and can’t thank them enough for always trusting me!”

His business is called John Shearer Photography, and he photographs people in Nashville and Los Angeles. Other artists he’s worked with include Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Lady A, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and many others.

Clea posted a photo with her husband for his 40th birthday last June, explaining how she “forced” him to love her. “I can’t even wrap my head around how lucky I am,” she said. “I basically forced John to fall in love with me in 2005 (he really didn’t see my strong will coming) so here we are all these years later.”

Clea calls Sutton her “sweet angel boy.”

When Sutton turned 7 last year, Clea posted a cute birthday tribute to him on Instagram. “My sweet angel boy Sutton is SEVEN,” she wrote. “He is the brightest light in the world, and I just need to figure out how to freeze time.”

Her daughter Stella loves to dance.

Stella looks pretty in blue in an Instagram picture Clea posted in April 2021. Her daughter is dressed up for a dance recital, and looking like a beautiful ballerina! Clea captioned it, “The past couple of years Stella Blue has been too nervous to perform at her dance recitals. This year, she didn’t let her anxiety win. So proud of my beautiful tiny dancer.”

On Stella’s birthday in March 2021, Clea posted several throwback photos of the little girl. “My beautiful birthday girl is TEN YEARS OLD TODAY,” she wrote. “How did she go from this precious princess to such a grown-up little lady?!”

The family kicked off 2022 with a trip to Disneyland.

You know it’s going to be a good year when you start it at the Happiest Place on Earth! Clea posted a selfie to Instagram with her husband and two kids smiling on a ride at Disneyland on January 2. She captioned it, “New Year’s Eve at Disneyland was a first. Happy 2022, y’all.”

The star is apparently a huge fan of Disneyland, which she lists as one of her “guilty pleasures” alongside Harry Potter and Target trips on The Home Edit’s website. To be fair, she clarifies, “I really don’t feel guilty about any of these though.”

Her family is super supportive of her.

Clea’s job keeps her busy, which is why it’s so great to see her family cheering her on. In June 2021, she posted a photo to Instagram of Stella and Sutton at the airport, writing, “My babies came to Atlanta to visit me on set.”

What a sweet show of support!