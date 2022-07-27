Get ready to sing the “Bath Song,” “Train Song,” “The Wheels on the Bus,” and so many more preschool hits with JJ and the gang on the brand-new CoComelon live tour! CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey is traveling to cities across the U.S., and Romper has exclusive details about the announcement.

CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey is going on tour beginning Sept. 16.

EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment announced CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey will stop by 65+ cities in North America. It kicks off in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sept. 16, then goes to Ft. Lauderdale on Sept. 20, Atlanta on Sept. 24, Memphis on Sept. 26, Austin on Oct. 2, San Diego on Oct. 8, Los Angeles on Oct. 9, and Las Vegas on Oct. 10. More dates will be announced soon at CoComelonLive.com.

The live tour is inspired by CoComelon, which is the #1 most-watched entertainment brand on YouTube. CoComelon is a perennial leader on major streaming platforms like Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, Roku and Netflix, where it set the record for consecutive days in the Top 10 Most Watched TV Show. As the #1 most-watched entertainment brand on YouTube, CoComelon generates billions of monthly views and has over 139 million subscribers.

Romper has an exclusive trailer.

Watch the exclusive trailer for the CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey below.

The exclusive trailer of CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey tour. Courtesy of 'CoComelon Live! JJ's Journey."

The show will feature your kids’ favorite songs, plus new ones.

This isn’t just a toddler singalong — it’s an entertaining, Broadway-style musical production. It’s an “unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and sing and dance along,” according to EMC Presents and Moonbug Entertainment. “Each stop will be a fun-filled, interactive musical romp with magical special effects.”

“JJ and his family are putting on a show where JJ is writing his own song and he needs a little help,” they continued. “In the end, JJ learns that by using his imagination, he can create, solve problems and can have wonderful adventures, proving that with a little help from your family and friends, you can make your dreams come true. With all the favorite characters and over 20 songs, including new original music, the show is a terrific journey through the world of CoComelon.”

“We’re so glad JJ and his family are back and can share their exciting journey with other families around the country,” said Michael Cohl, award-winning tour promoter and producer behind EMC Presents. “The response we received from the first leg of the tour was extraordinary and I have heard from parents that this is a perfect live event to bond with their child.”

The tour schedule is here.

The first leg of the CoComelon Live! JJ Journey’s Tour Schedule is below:

Friday, Sept 16. Baltimore, MD - Lyric Theatre

Saturday, Sept 17. Raleigh, NC - Memorial Auditorium

Sunday, Sept. 18. Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

Tuesday, Sept. 20. Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Broward Center

Wednesday, Sept. 21. Tampa, FL - Straz Center

Thursday, Sept. 22. Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theater

Saturday, Sept. 24. Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

Sunday, Sept. 25. Montgomery, AL - Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

Monday, Sept. 26. Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre

Wednesday, Sept 28. Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

Thursday, Sept. 29. Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Saturday, Oct. 1. San Antonio, TX - Tobin Center

Sunday, Oct. 2. Austin, TX - Bass Hall

Tuesday, Oct. 4. Lubbock, TX - Buddy Holly Hall

Wednesday, Oct. 5. Midland, TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

Thursday, Oct. 6. El Paso, TX - Abraham Chavez Theatre

Saturday, Oct. 8. San Diego, CA - Civic Theatre

Sunday, Oct. 9. Los Angeles, CA - Microsoft Theater

Monday, Oct. 10. Las Vegas, NV - Orleans Arena

Saturday, Oct. 15. Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

Tickets go on sale July 29.

You can purchase tickets and VIP packages for CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey on Friday, July 29, online here.

