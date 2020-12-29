Constance Wu Secretly Welcomed Her First Child Months Ago

It sounds like Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu has had quite a busy summer with a newborn on her hands. As E! News was first to report on Tuesday, Wu welcomed her first child with boyfriend Ryan Kattner — and their baby apparently made her arrival months ago.

"They are doing great, and they're so excited and happy," a source told E! News of the new parents.

Wu's manager later confirmed to USA Today that Wu and Kattner had welcomed a daughter sometime in the summer months. The 38-year-old actress, who starred in Hustlers last year, had not publicly revealed she and Kattner were expecting a baby, managing instead to keep a low profile amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to USA Today, Wu is "notoriously private," opting to keep as much of her personal life as private as possible. Both Wu's official Instagram and Twitter accounts have been labeled "defunct" with neither having been updated in at least six months. As a result, few details are known about the child she welcomed with Kattner, who serves as frontman of the band Man Man under the stage name Honus Honus. While Kattner maintains a more active presence on social media, he has not issued a public comment about his daughter's recent arrival.

One thing Wu has spoken publicly about, however, is the backlash she's faced as an Asian-American who has dated non-Asian men. "Hate and criticism in any form do not feel good," Wu said in a Nov. 2018 interview with StyleCaster. "But I do think having the freedom to express things that are painful to certain people and start conversations about deeper issues [is a good thing]."

"Unfortunately, sometimes those conversations are targeted, but I’m very confident in the choices I make and why I make them," Wu continued. "So if and when they are targeted at me — if this is a means for someone else to figure out and discover the things that matter to them or the things they feel about themselves, then I’m all for it. Because I’m OK."

While it's unclear when or even if fans will ever get a peek at Wu's newborn daughter, E! News has reported the actress' next film, I Was a Simple Man, is expected to premiere at Sundance in January. Perhaps Wu will share more about her journey into motherhood if she appears at the film festival.