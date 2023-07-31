Daniel Radcliffe Is Fighting The Good Fight While Babywearing His Newborn Son

Hollywood dads like Jason Sudeikis, Lance Bass, Colin Farell, and Jack Black have all showed their support for the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strike by joining fellow union members on the picket lines, but Daniel Radcliffe just took it up a notch. Four months after announcing they were expecting their first child together, the Harry Potter star and his partner Erin Darke recently attended a march in New York City with their newborn baby, adorably strapped onto Radcliffe’s chest.

Radcliffe and Darke, who starred in an episode of the anthology comedy series Miracle Workers together, looked ready to march when they joined the SAG-AFTRA picket line on July 21 wearing t-shirts and baseball caps. While Darke held a sign that read “SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE!,” Radcliffe’s hands were otherwise occupied holding his baby close to his chest.

The couple, who’ve been together for a decade, welcomed their baby boy, their first child together, back in April, USA Today reported at the time. And just a few months later, the 33-year-old actor confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that they welcomed a son and that parenthood has been “crazy and intense.”

“It’s great. It’s crazy and intense, but he’s wonderful and Erin is amazing — it’s a real privilege also to have this time with him,” Radcliffe told Entertainment Tonight in July. “I was always going to take some time off, which not everyone is able to do, and so I’m able to kind of just be here with him a lot, which is lovely.”

Radcliffe told Entertainment Tonight that he really enjoys spending time with his baby boy, so it’s really no surprise he brought him along to support an important cause. “I really like spending time with him, and I think I’m gonna miss him when I go back to work later in the year,” Radcliffe told the outlet in early July. “So, I will definitely be, I think, a bit more selective — not more selective, I’ve always been selective, but I think I’ll probably work a little bit less for the next few years.”

The SAG-AFTRA strike is currently entering its third week and in that time several actors have joined the picket lines to call for better pay, better contracts, and overall better working conditions. Radcliffe’s baby boy might only be a few months old and can’t walk or talk, but he sure got our attention.