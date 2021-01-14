Check Out This Exclusive Preview Of Dino Ranch, Your Kid's New Favorite Show

Some truths about children are universal across time. They are somehow always sticky. They do not listen until you shout and then ask why you're shouting. And they perpetually love cowboys and dinosaurs. So you can imagine how excited they will be about Dino Ranch premiering on Disney Junior on Jan. 18.

Produced by Industrial brothers and Boat Rocker Studios, Dino Ranch follows the adventures of the Cassidy family. Dino Ranch is a magical place for siblings Jon, Min, and Miguel to grow up. Of course, having dinosaur pals like Blitz, Clover, and Tango certainly helps! Under the careful guidance of their Ma and Pa, the three maintain their family farm and care for the dinosaurs they foster in their dino sanctuary. But it's not all chores and hard work. Adventure — and trouble — often comes calling in this "pre-westoric" setting.

The series celebrates outdoor fun, teamwork, and the importance of family and community. It's also a lovely celebration of adopted families. Creator Matt Fernandes of Industrial Brothers drew from his own childhood growing up on a ranch to inform the story. "As a boy and saw that the adults depended on the children to handle big important jobs, just as much as each other, so I had always been interested in doing a story about kids on a family ranch," he explained in a press release. Adding dinosaurs? Well who doesn't love dinosaurs? "Watching our Dino Ranchers interact and bond with their dinosaurs as if they were puppy dogs is what makes the show so appealing and is what drives all our stories.”

Disney Junior has given Romper an exclusive peek at Dino Ranch. In the clip below, you can see the Jon, Min, and Miguel hot on the trail of a mysterious spinosaurus! (I'm living for Miguel's cute little voice.)

The first two episodes, each featuring two 11-minute stories, will debut Monday, Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior and in DisneyNOW. Following the premiere, new episodes will debut Mondays at 12:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior and in DisneyNOW.