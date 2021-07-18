20 Dinosaur Movies For Kids Because Your Budding Paleontologist Can’t Get Enough

Chances are your kid has a favorite dinosaur. And chances are you remember your favorite dinosaur from when you were a kid, too! For 200 years, dinosaurs have captured our imaginations. And as soon as we could put these 65-million-year-old beasts on the big screen, we did! In 1914, black and white features like the animated Gertie the Dinosaur entertained audiences. Dozens, maybe hundreds of films later, it’s clear that dinosaur movies for kids are still in high demand.

Of course we’ve come a long way from shaky animation and shoddy special effects: there’s no lack of premium dinosaur content out there for your future paleontologist... but sometimes it can be a little time consuming to dig up everything there is to discover. (Pun intended: we’re not sorry.) So we’ve done that for you with a list of some of our favorite pre-historic movies your kid will want to watch over and over.

Since part of the appeal of dinosaurs is the fact that they’re just a little bit scary, be warned that some of these movies may not be right for younger or more easily-frightened kiddos (that’s why we’ve included ratings for each one). But from silly to a little bit scary, science fact to science fiction, we’ve got something for every dino taste!

Toy Story That Time Forgot Disney+ Bonnie’s toy dinosaurs Trixie and Rex take center stage in this Toy Story short. When the toys are brought on a playdate, they find themselves in a strange land with an entire collection of super cool (and dangerous) action figures. Stream Toy Story That Time Forgot, rated G, on Disney+.

Bob the Builder: Big Dino Dig Movie Amazon Video Bob and his crew are excited to build a new leisure park... but things get even more exciting when they find dinosaur bones! Stream Bob the Builder: Big Dino Dig Movie, rated G, on Amazon Prime.

We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story Amazon Video After a time-traveling alien named Neweyes feeds four dinosaurs a potion to make them gentle and intelligent (and able to speak), he brings them to New York City to bring joy to children. But things go awry when Neweyes’ wicked brother hatches an evil plan... Stream We’re Back! A Dinosaur’s Story, rated G, on Amazon Prime.

Meet the Robinsons Disney+ Boy genius Lewis goes on a time-traveling romp with a mysterious figure from the future Wilbur, where they encounter everything from flying saucers to a T-Rex! Stream Meet the Robinsons, rated G, on Disney+.

The Land Before Time Amazon Video After Littlefoot the apatosaurus is orphaned (in a scene on par with Mufasa and Bambi’s mother, so parents of sensitive children be warned), he teams up with friends Cera, Ducky, Petrie, and Spike to reunite with fellow herbivores in the fabled “Great Valley,” a land with all the tree stars (leaves) they can eat! (If your kid likes the original: great news! There are currently 14 Land Before Time movies...) Stream Land Before Time, rated G, on Amazon Prime.

Fantasia Disney+ Fantasia marries Disney classic animation with an array of classical music for a visually stunning piece of film including a famous sequence that shows the rise (and fall) of dinosaurs set to Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring. Stream Fantasia, rated G, on Disney+.

Dino King Amazon Video Also titled Speckles: The Tarbosaurus, this movie follows the life of Speckles as he grows up to face the mean T-Rex that destroyed his family... Stream Dino King, rated TV-Y7, on Amazon Prime.

Dinosaur Island Amazon Video What was supposed to be a vacation takes a disastrous turn when a 13-year old boy is flung into a time warp and finds himself on an island full of dinosaurs... and one young girl who claims to have come from the 1950s! Will they ever escape? All those ghost ships probably aren’t a good sign... Stream Dinosaur Island, recommended for children 9+, on Amazon Prime.

My Pet Dinosaur Amazon Video It’s important for kids to make friends, but when Jake literally makes a new dinosaur friend in a science experiment gone wrong, things get pretty weird! How long can he keep this a secret? Stream My Pet Dinosaur, recommended for children 9+, on Amazon Prime.

Journey to the Center of the Earth Amazon Video After a trio of explorers are trapped in a cavern in Iceland, they must dig deep into the Earth to escape... where they encounter things they never could have imagined, including dinosaurs! Stream Journey to the Center of the Earth, rated PG, on Amazon Prime.

Night at the Museum Disney+ When Larry became a night watchman at the Museum of Natural History in New York, he thought it would be a piece of cake. But after accidentally unleashing an ancient Egyptian curse, all the exhibits (including the dinosaurs!) come to life! Stream Night at the Museum, rated PG, on Disney+.

The Flintstones HBO Max The Flintstones, everyone’s favorite modern stone-age family, is up to some wacky hijinks —raising babies, keeping pet dinosaur Dino away from the BBQ, and some light corporate espionage — in the town of Bedrock! Stream The Flintstones, rated PG, on HBO Max.

Walking With Dinosaurs Amazon Video Patchi the pachyrhinosaurus is the runt of the herd, and so must rely on his wit to survive. But after a fire leaves him and two other hatchlings alone, they must summon his inner courage and strength and become true leaders. Stream Walking With Dinosaurs, rated PG, on Amazon Prime.

Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs Disney+ The reign of dinosaurs is over... or is it? Sid, Manny, Diego, and the gang find a clutch of dinosaur eggs, and a hidden world underground. Stream Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs, rated PG, on Disney+.

The Good Dinosaur Disney+ This Pixar film is an alternate history: what if dinosaurs never went extinct? In this world, Arlo, a young dinosaur, washed away from his family in a huge rainstorm. Downriver, he meets a small Neanderthal child whom he names Spot. The unlikely pair work together to find their way home. Stream The Good Dinosaur, rated PG, on Disney+.

Dinosaur Disney+ Aladar, an iguanodon, was found as an egg by a family of lemurs, who raised him as their own. But when a meteor strikes, Aladar finds himself among his own kind on a dangerous journey to the Nesting Ground. Stream Dinosaur, rated PG, on Disney+.

Jurassic World Fandango Movie Clips/YouTube Jurassic Park was a mistake: the creators of the deadly theme park can see that now! But surely Jurassic World — a new luxury dinosaur resort located on the grounds of Jurassic Park now with massive hybrid predators cooked up in a genetic lab — is an excellent idea where nothing could possibly go wrong... right? You guys...? Watch Jurassic World, rated PG-13, on Hulu.

Jurassic Park Amazon Video An eccentric millionaire opens a park where dinosaurs once again roam and invites a small party to preview the place before opening. Things go predictably awry. Kids will love the dinosaurs... but, really, is anyone too young to take a deep dive into the ethics of genetic engineering? Stream Jurassic Park, rated PG-13, on Amazon Prime.

Land of the Lost MovieClips Classic Trailers/YouTube Based on the campy 1970s TV show of the same name, Land of the Lost follows the adventures of disgraced scientist Rick Marshall, his assistant Holly, and survivalist Will as they fall into a space-time vortex filled with dinosaurs and other wild and wacky creatures never seen before. Watch Land of the Lost, rated PG-13, on Hulu.