Whether you’re looking to introduce your kids to some blasts from the past, or enjoy some nostalgia from your own childhood, watching old cartoons is a wonderful way to pass the time. In fact, the classic cartoons streaming on Disney+ will give you and your kids those retro Saturday morning vibes any day of the week. Nothing makes you feel like a kid again faster than tuning in to these colorful, hilarious, and sometimes downright weird animated shows.

There are plenty of classics you'll recall fondly, such as Talespin and Doug, as well as a few forgotten treasures. For instance, did you remember the mid-'90s cartoon based off the Mighty Ducks that starred anthropomorphic, hockey-loving ducks from another dimension?

Disney+ has a huge catalog of classic films (of course), but their old-school cartoon show selection is pretty expansive, too, starting with some shows back from the '70s. As you might expect, '90s kids are very well represented, and there are tons of shows that will make any Millennial a little misty with memories. Just read a few of the titles and you'll remember all the words to theme songs you haven't heard in years. Whether you like superheroes, fantasy stories, or talking animals, there’s plenty of classic cartoons on Disney Plus both you and your kids will enjoy marathon-watching together.

1 '101 Dalmatians (The Animated Series)' Disney+ A Saturday morning cartoon staple from 1997, Disney's 101 Dalmatians follows the adventures of Lucky, Rolly, Cadpig and friends as they navigate life in a new farm home. Most of the stories are centered around the puppies and their barnyard animal buddies, but some familiar human faces (such as Cruella DeVil) also make an appearance as well. The show only ran for one season, but there are an impressive 65 episodes available, so your dalmatian-loving kid will have plenty of adventures to enjoy. It’s fun to catch up with the Dearly family and their 100+ canine companions on the Dalmatian Plantation.

2 'Adventures Of The Gummi Bears' Disney+ Airing from 1985 to 1990, Adventures of the Gummi Bears followed Gruffi, Zummi, Cubbi, and all the rest on their journeys through a magical land. Over the course of 65 episodes, the Gummi Bears encounter trolls, ogres, a frost giant, and many more magical creatures, and they drink gummiberry juice to bounce away from their foes. It’s a nostalgic watch for anyone who happened to catch this magical show when it aired, and getting your modern kid’s reaction to the animation style is sure to be entertaining, too. Just be warned that you will be singing "Dashing and daring, courageous and caring" after hearing the theme song once again, because it is an earworm straight out of the '80s.

3 ‘The Avengers: United They Stand’ Disney + Follow the adventures of Ant-Man and the Wasp, Hawkeye, Falcon, and more Marvel heroes long before they became big-screen legends. The Avengers: United They Stand, which first aired in October 1999, is set in a distant future in which the heroes wear elaborate costumes when they go into battle. Keep an eye out for cameos from Captain America, Iron Man, and a few more big names. A quick 13-episode, one-season run, this is one series you can easily marathon-watch to completion. Kids who are fans of the expansive Marvel universe will enjoy checking out these old cartoons on Disney Plus for a more retro take on their favorite heroes.

4 'Bonkers' Disney+ A former cartoon star, Bonkers T. Bobcat finds a new gig working for the LAPD as their first toon officer. With supporting characters like Mad Hatter, Skunky Skunk, and Roderick Lizzard, Bonkers has everything you could want from a 1993 cartoon. The 65 episodes have punny titles and hilarious premises. For instance, in the episode “Cereal Surreal,” the bad guy is someone who steals prizes from cereal boxes. In “The Cheap Sheep Sweep,” Bonkers finds himself kidnapped by a (literal) wolf in sheep’s clothing. Watching Bonkers team up with the human Piquel to solve crimes in Hollywood never gets old.

5 'Chip 'N Dale Rescue Rangers' Disney+ For some millennials, no cartoon will ever top Chip 'N Dale Rescue Rangers, the show that put a small group of plucky rodents in charge of solving mysteries. It's equal parts adventure-packed and super silly, with episode titles such as "Throw Mummy From The Train" and "Catteries Not Included." The 65 episodes, which aired in 1989 and 1990, feature the titular chipmunks, the mice Monterey Jack and Gadget Hackwrench, and a housefly named Zipper. Taking fashion cues from pop culture heroes of the time, such as Indiana Jones and Magnum, P.I., the tiny heroes help find kidnapping victims, respond to distress signals, and deal with their ultimate enemy: Fat Cat.

6 'Gargoyles' Disney+ Following a curse, Goliath and his gargoyle team sleep for 1,000 years, awaking in modern NYC. Gargoylesfollows these warriors as they face enemies new and old in this beloved classic cartoon on Disney Plus. Over the course of three seasons and 78 episodes, these creatures from medieval Scotland secretly guard the citizens of New York at nighttime. (During the day, they are stone.) A cartoon with a distinctly dark tone, the gargoyles battle supernatural forces and mobsters alike. The show has maintained a cult following since it aired from 1994 to 1997, and the first season of Gargoyles has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

7 'Hercules (The Animated Series)' Disney+ A coming-of-age story, Hercules follows the hero's younger years of training under Phil the satyr. This 1998 cartoon also has guest appearances from the Olympian Gods and Goddesses, and of course Hades shows up from time to time as well. Over the course of 65 episodes, the younger Herc deals with crushes, prom dates, homecoming, and a random visit from Jafar in episode 57. More focused on laughs than strictly sticking to the Greek myths, this cartoon is a fun watch for anyone who enjoyed the 1997 animated film, or Percy Jackson fans who want a fresh take on familiar characters.

8 'Darkwing Duck' Disney+ No list of classic cartoons would be complete without a mention of this absolute gem. A superhero parody, Darkwing Duck is both silly and action-packed. (It’s only as an adult that I appreciate the name of his secret identity: Drake Mallard.) Keep up with Darkwing, his daughter Gosalyn, and sidekick Launchpad McQuack in this wild crime-fighting romp from the early '90s. It’s like the Batman series, but with ducks, and somehow the concept totally works. There’s even an origin story with the episode “The Secret Origins of Darkwing Duck,” as well as a villain created by an energy ray called Negaduck. You’ll probably catch way more of the jokes when rewatching now.

9 'Disney's Doug' Disney+ Most any kid who grew up in the '90s remembers Doug, the gentle animated series that focused on real-life topics. A shy, journal-keeping boy in Bluffington, Doug Funnie is helped out by his friend Skeeter, dog Porkchop, and dramatic sister Judy. This portion of the series ran from 1996 to 1998, with perfectly ‘90s episode titles like “Dougapalooza” and “Doug’s Adventure Online.” (The latter episode has Doug meeting up with a “kid” he meets online in a public park, which honestly feels like the premise of a Catfish meeting.) Oh, and Doug’s alter ego Quailman, the superhero who wears a belt on his head, gets several episodes devoted to his own adventures.

10 'DuckTales' Disney+ Ducklings Huey, Dewey, and Louie are taken under the wing of Scrooge McDuck in DuckTales, the classic cartoon that ran from 1987 to 1990. Definitely watch the intro with your kids, which features the iconic scene of Scrooge McDuck diving into a giant vault of gold. (And honestly the intro song is serving up some pure '80s beats, and it’s understandable if you immediately add it to a Spotify playlist.) Over the course of 100 episodes, the fowl family search for treasure, go back in time, and guard Scrooge’s money bin. There’s also a 2017 DuckTales reboot if you need more of these feathered heroes.

11 'The Emperor's New School' Disney+ Did you know there was a whole TV series starring Kuzco? The Emperor's New School follows the life of teen Kuzco at the Incan public school, with friends Pacha and Malina at his side. Beloved characters from the movie, Kronk and Yzma, are also along for the ride. (And yes, Yzma is still voiced perfectly by Eartha Kitt in the television series as well.) This under-the-radar show ran from 2006 to 2007, with quirky episode titles such as “Demon Llama!” and “How Now Sea Cow?” Anyone who’s a fan of the 2000 film The Emperor's New Groove will enjoy the further adventures of these sharp-witted and hilarious characters.

12 'Goof Troop' Disney + Before 1995's A Goofy Movie, there was Goof Troop, the 1992 animated series starring Goofy and Max. With a cast rounded out by neighbors Pete and PJ, this show is a heartwarming look at one of Disney's most iconic characters. Honestly, Goofy deserves more celebration for his role as a great dad to Max. You and your kid will love watching the adventures of this silly family in Spoonerville, and there are 78 episodes to keep you entertained for several days on end. (Of course, watching A Goofy Movie and An Extremely Goofy movie afterward is basically required viewing, and you’ll appreciate the characters even more.)

13 'Kim Possible' Disney+ This honestly still feels like a new cartoon to me, but Kim Possible first came out in 2002. Wow. At any rate, Kim Possible and her best friend Ron Stoppable work to save the world from crime, all while dealing with the usual high school drama. There's also Rufus, Ron's pet naked mole rat, AKA the best part of the show. There’s 87 episodes of crime-fighting and mayhem to enjoy, as well as a 2005 animated movie (Kim Possible Movie: So The Drama) and a 2019 live-action movie (Kim Possible). Basically, these early-2000s superheroes have serious staying power, too, so you and your kids can get all caught up on their adventures.

14 'Lilo & Stitch The Series' Disney+ Airing from 2003 to 2004, Lilo & Stitch The Series follows the animated pair across Hawaii as they work to catch all of Jumba's remaining experiments. Because Stitch was Experiment 626, there's at least 625 others running around, after all, and the series picks up where the first movie left off. Lilo and Stitch work to capture Stitch's cousins before they can cause too much mischief, but of course there are plenty of mishaps along the way. Running for two seasons and a total of 65 episodes, the show concludes with the 2006 movie Leroy & Stitch, which is worth a watch for any fan of the franchise.

15 'Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series' Disney+ Does anyone remember this particular old cartoon from Disney Plus? Airing one season in 1996, Mighty Ducks The Animated Seriesfeatured hockey-playing ducks from Puckworld who end up stranded on another dimension: Earth. A blend of sports, sci-fi, and comedy, this show was very different from the heartwarming Emilio Estevez film series that shares its name. Revisit this forgotten gem with your kids for some laughs, and watch along as the ducks time travel, fight robots, and battle the memorable villain Dragaunus. With episode titles like "Puck Fiction" and "Jurassic Puck," it's about as '90s as you can get. (The show has a lot of puck-based puns, understandably.)

16 ‘Pepper Ann’ Disney + Airing from 1997 to 1999, Pepper Ann is a coming-of-age animated comedy about a teenager who is just trying to be cool. Twelve-year-old Pepper Ann is joined by her artistic friends Nicky Anais Little and Milo Kamalani as they navigate daily life at Hazlenut Middle School in this classic cartoon on Disney Plus. The 65 episodes cover issues with dress codes, a school science fair, and crushes in a comedic and relatable way. The underrated show still holds a lot of nostalgia for those who grew up with the redhead protagonist’s adventures, and to be honest that opening theme song is still a banger.

17 'Phineas & Ferb' Disney+ One of the newer classic cartoons to stream on the list, Phineas and Ferb ran from 2008 to 2012. In an effort to have the best summer vacation ever, step brothers Phineas and Ferb take on an elaborate new project every day. Aided by Perry the Platypus, the boys try to complete their wacky projects before anybody tells their mom. Over the course of four seasons and 129 episodes, the brothers build a backyard rollercoaster, travel into the future, create their own language (Ferb Latin), and host a global summer concert. It’s an imaginative, beloved cartoon in its own right, and the added adventures of Perry the secret agent platypus only add to the fun.

18 'The Proud Family' Disney+ In this coming-of-age comedy, Penny Proud is a young teenager navigating school, friendships, and of course family life. The Proud Family, which ran from 2001 to 2002, features unforgettable characters like Penny's best friend Dijonay, as well as her grandmother Suga Mama. Over the course of 52 episodes, the characters go camping, deal with rumors, and take on a spelling bee. Fans will be happy to know, The Proud Family is confirmed for a reboot on Disney+, as noted in Bustle. (And yes, many of the original cast members are already on board.) The reboot, called The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is set to debut on Disney Plus in 2022.

19 'Quack Pack' Disney+ Did you know there were so many different cartoons starring ducks? A follow-up to "DuckTales" from the 1980s, Quack Pack shows Huey, Dewey, and Louie as teenagers living with their uncle, none other than Donald Duck himself. The nephews basically get into trouble while Donald and Daisy travel the world looking for stories to report. This show ran for one season in 1996, and the 39 episodes feature some peak ‘90s animation. Over the course of the show, the nephews deal with a creepy and possibly haunted mansion, thwart art thieves, and search for treasures on a volcanic island. This version has the same adventurous spirit as the 1980s show.

20 'Recess' Disney+ This was one of those cartoons that felt especially relatable and smart. Airing from 1997 to 1999, Recess shows what life is like for the fourth graders at Third Street Elementary School, where the kids are ruled by King Bob the sixth grader. The children form their own society during recess, with its own laws and class system. The 65 episodes feature adventures with kickball, parents’ night anxieties, and field trip drama. Disney Plus also features the movie Recess: School's Out, as well as the direct-to-video films Recess: All Growed Down and Recess: Taking the Fifth Grade. This funny, relatable group of friends definitely captured the hearts of many kids in the late ‘90s/early 2000’s.

21 'The Replacements' Disney+ The flip phone alone tells you The Replacements is serving up some sweet early 2000s style. Siblings Riley and Todd are able to replace any adult in their life with a call to the Fleemco company. Parents, teachers, and lifeguards alike get replaced on a whim, leading to some wild adventures. The 21 episodes from the first season include a parent-child talent competition, issues with an imaginary girlfriend, and fights with best friends, all complicated by the sudden appearance of replacement adults. Some legit lessons about conflict resolution are found in many episodes, because the replacement adults never quite seem to help Riley and Todd’s predicaments.

22 'The Simpsons' Disney+ This might be the most classic cartoon of them all, and there's enough episodes to keep you entertained for a very long time. Thirty-one seasons of The Simpsons are available on Disney+, beginning with the original episodes from 1989. You'll have a blast explaining to your kid that the adventures of Homer, Bart, and the rest of the family were seen as super-edgy when the show first aired. With an 85% average score on Rotten Tomatoes, The Simpsons proves that this nuclear family from Springfield has serious staying power. Plus, rewatching now gives you a chance to catch all the jokes that flew over your head as a kid.

23 'Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends' Disney+ There are six different Spider-Man series available on Disney+ at the moment, so Peter Parker fans have plenty of options. First airing in 1981, Spider-Man And His Amazing Friends follows the titular hero as he fights the Green Goblin, Loki, The Arachnoid and more. Give this show a watch with your kids, who will be amazed to see the earlier versions of heroes and villains they know from the Marvel movies. (Seriously, the 1981 cartoon version of Loki is nothing like the character you know from Tom Hiddleston.) It’s one of the classic cartoons on Disney Plus you didn’t even know you needed to watch right now.

24 'Spider-Man' Disney+ Many millennial kids will remember this series from 1994 as peak superhero cartoon time. Spider-Man features the hero's crime-fighting adventures in NYC with appearances from Dr. Octopus, Venom, and even the X-Men. There are 65 episodes of web-slinging justice to enjoy, and plenty of the storylines are pulled straight from the classic comics. Marvel superhero fans of any age can appreciate this cartoon retelling of Peter Parker’s years as a young adult as he fights the curse of the Man-Spider, battles the Green Goblin, and helps Mary Jane out of tough situations. Don’t miss the wedding episode in Season 5, which features more drama than any bride and groom deserve.

25 'Spider-Woman' Disney+ Jumping at you from 1979, Spider-Woman is the cartoon you didn't know you needed. After being bitten by a poisonous spider, Jessica Drew gets injected with "spider serum" and becomes a superhero. It's a great chance to show your kid what superhero cartoons were like way before they (and in many cases their parents) were born. This editor-by-day fights demons, searches for gold stolen from Fort Knox, and battles human-spider aliens. It feels like the Spider-Woman series featuring Jessica Drew would be perfect for a reboot, and the iconic suit would be a great choice for your next Halloween or convention costume.

26 'Talespin' Disney+ If you say the phrase "classic cartoon," this 1990 show is probably the one that comes to mind for a whole generation of viewers. In Talespin, Baloo is a bush pilot who goes on aerial adventures with his navigator, the young Kit. Hop on board the Sea Duck to outwit air pirates, try get-rich-quick schemes, and search for hidden treasures. The 63 episodes have titles like “Your Baloo’s in the Mail” and “A Spy in the Ointment,” proving that these wild adventures definitely have a comedic twist. Give it a watch to see The Jungle Book characters in a whole new light.

27 'Teacher's Pet' Disney+ What happens when a dog tries to go to school disguised as a real kid? In Teacher's Pet, Spot navigates slumber parties, parent-teacher nights, and other 5th grade struggles. Current kids will still enjoy the adventures of this student-dog from the year 2000, with all his ridiculous schemes to avoid letting anyone know that Spot is actually a dog. With the help of human friend Leonard, the pair go through 39 different episodes of experiences. And with episode titles like “Muttamorphosis” and “Let Sleep-Over Dogs Lie,” it’s obviously a fun romp of a show, perfect to watch when you want something light.

28 'Schoolhouse Rock!' Disney+ Conjunction Junction, what's your function? A series of quick educational songs from the early '70s, a lot of School House Rock! still holds up today. You and your kids can learn all the words to "I'm Just A Bill" and "Interjections!" Honestly, the “Multiplication Rock” series might be helpful for any kid learning how to multiply numbers for the first time, just in case the math apps for kids need some supplementation. Lessons on English grammar, American history, science, and even computers are all presented with catchy bops. Granted, “Scooter Computer & Mr. Chips” might need a little updating for the current generation, but it’s fun to look back at old tech, too.

29 ‘Silver Surfer’ Disney + Complete with origin stories, a home world, and a prison planet, Silver Surfer is a superhero cartoon from 1998 with some serious world-building. Over the course of 13 episodes, Surfer combats Thanos, works to save Galactus, and searches for Zenn-La. Marvel fans will enjoy seeing some of their favorite characters in this cool, stylized animation that has its own take on the comic books’ mythology. Rumors about a new Silver Surfer movie are still swirling all over the internet, so fans who want to know more about Galactus and the silvery hero can catch up quickly with this series from the late 1990s.

30 'The Little Mermaid (The Animated Series)' Disney+ Ariel and her sisters, as well as Sebastian and Flounder, all share their undersea adventure in The Little Mermaid, an animated series from the early 1990s. Any kid (or adult) who loves the film will probably get a kick out of this fantasy story set in Atlantica. It’s basically a prequel to the events of the movie showcasing Ariel’s younger years with King Triton and family. Evil manta rays, wild seahorses, and arguments among mermaids are all part of the undersea drama, and the beloved villain Ursula even drops by from time to time. The 31 episodes, complete with an occasional song, are still a fun watch for any fan of mermaids.

31 'Timon & Pumbaa' Disney+ The hilarious pair from The Lion King got their own series, andTimon & Pumbaa is just as silly and charming as you'd expect. The three seasons aired from 1995 to 1998, so anyone born before Gen Z might remember this one. But really, any kid who's a fan of the original movie will eat this up, and the show is a great nostalgia hit for anyone who grew up with the talking meerkat and warthog. Their adventures take place all across the globe in this series, from the Everglades to Switzerland. If your kid is all about The Lion Guard, then this ‘90s show is definitely worth a watch.

32 'X-Men' Disney+ Any list of classic cartoons must include a mention of the excellentX-Menseries that ran from 1992 to 1997. Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, and all the rest from Professor Xavier's Academy for Gifted children are in play here. The 76 episodes cover relatively serious themes for a children’s show, including feelings of isolation and loss, and social commentary is included in many of the storylines. When you watch as an adult, the storytelling and world-building are pretty impressive, and it’s easy to see that the series definitely holds up. Watch it for the Phoenix Saga alone, and stick around to enjoy the epic soundtrack.

33 'The New Adventures Of Winnie The Pooh' Disney+ Out of all the old cartoons on Disney Plus, this one is especially nostalgic and heartwarming. Honestly, simply watching the intro for this show can give you instant flashbacks to childhood. Everybody from the Hundred Acre Wood, including Tigger, Piglet, and Eeyore, appear in The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. Cuddle up with your kids and enjoy these classic cartoon adventures all over again, because each of the 50 episodes is gently funny and engaging in its own way. Episode titles like “Paw and Order” and “Bubble Trouble” tell you everything you need to know about this silly and loveable show.

Whether you’re revisiting your favorite show from childhood or checking out a cartoon you’ve never seen before, these funny, action-packed shows are well worth a watch. Kids and adults of all ages will get a kick out of these classic cartoons on Disney Plus.