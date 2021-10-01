"Hallowstream" Is Back On Disney+ With Tons Of Family-Friendly Spooky Movies

What is the Halloween season without a full line-up of spooky specials, monstrous movies, and eerie episodes of our favorite shows? This year, one of the best places to watch scary (but not too scary) movies that are fun for the whole family is the second annual Disney+ Hallowstream line-up. In addition to reminding viewers of the classics already on the streaming service, Hallowstream will debut brand-new content featuring characters from Disney’s top franchises. Here’s everything you need to know.

Find A New Favorite With Four New Specials, Movies, & Series Premiering This Month

In LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, which premieres Oct. 1, Poe Dameron and BB-8 crashland on Mustafar and find themselves in “Castle Vader,” a Sith luxury resort! There they are regaled with Sith-inspired stories about Kylo Ren, Darth Maul, and Luke Skywalker. As you can probably imagine based on the phrase “Sith luxury resort,” the stories are more silly than scary (this is the LEGO franchise we’re talking about – they’re pretty good with the jokes).

Muppets Haunted Mansion, premiering Oct. 8, is a delightful mashup of everyone’s favorite puppets with everyone’s favorite Disney parks ride! The Great Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn are tasked with spending the night in a mansion haunted by the likes of Kermit, Miss Piggy, Fozzie, and the rest of the Muppet gang. Of course you can bet there will be lots of celebrity guest (because even celebrities are not immune to wanting meet Kermit) and original new songs!

Also premiering Oct. 8, Under Wraps is a remake of a 1997 movie of the same name. The story takes place a few days before Halloween when friends Gilbert, Marshall, and Amy accidentally resurrect a mummy! Can the return Harold (they name the mummy Harold, because why not) to his final resting place before midnight on Halloween?!

Based on the graphic novels of the same name by the master of PG horror, R.L. Stine, Just Beyond is a spooky-but-funny anthology series. Witches, alternate universes, strange creatures and ghostly happenings blend teen and tween culture with the paranormal for a show that is sure to please this Halloween season. All eight episodes will premiere on Oct. 13.

All Your Favorite Halloween Movies In One Place

Christmas movies may claim to hold the top spot as our holiday favorites, but we Halloweenies know the truth, don’t we: creepy is where it’s at! From Hocus Pocus to Twitches, The Haunted Mansion to The Nightmare Before Christmas (totally counts as a Halloween movie!), the feature-length films alone can keep you entertained until the 31st. But for when you don’t have time for a 90-minute film, there are lots of shorts, episodes, and series to choose from as well.

Having Trouble Finding That One Halloween Episode Or Series? Disney+ Has Got You Covered

Just click on the Halloween Collection on your Disney+ menu. There you’ll find your favorite Halloween episodes in one place, as well as series that aren’t strictly speaking about Halloween, but will scratch that eerie itch and fit the creepy vibe you’re going for just right!

For a fuller list of all the spooky content you can find on Disney+ this month, check out the platform’s Hallowstream line-up below.

Disney

For a complete list of offerings (because yes, of course there’s more: this is Disney, people!) check out the Halloween Collection on Disney+.