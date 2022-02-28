We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

If your children are the kinds of kids that insist on watching a show or movie until they can recite it word for word, you’re probably always on the hunt for new titles to throw into the routine. Luckily, Disney+ has you covered, with an almost-endless selection of things to watch. Better yet, the streaming platform is constantly adding new content, and the lineup of new releases that are slated for March 2022 is one of its most impressive yet. If you haven’t already subscribed to Disney+, this month is an excellent time to do so. Here are a few of the things that you and your little ones can queue up on Disney+ in March.

Turning Red

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red is available to stream on March 11, and it is absolutely a must-watch. As if navigating middle school wasn’t already rocky enough, confident, dorky, 13-year-old Mei Lee poofs into a giant, red panda whenever she feels a strong emotion. This adorable animated flick is full of great lessons, hilarious punchlines, and early 2000s nostalgia that parents will appreciate. The film’s release also coincides with a documentary called Embrace the Panda: Making Turning Red that shares the journey of the all-female team that brought the movie to life.

Cheaper by the Dozen

The Baker family is back! Cheaper by the Dozen is the latest cherished favorite to get the reboot treatment, this time, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff. This fresh take on the original tells the story of a blended family navigating a hectic home life in a more modern setting. (Read: there is lots of TikTok dancing.) Stream the film with your own family when it arrives on the Disney+ app on March 18.

The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse

Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Daisy join Mickey mouse for endless adventures in The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse, which gets a new installment on March 25 when The Wonderful Spring of Mickey Mouse is available on Disney+. The playful animated adventure will be the perfect way to celebrate the start of spring!

