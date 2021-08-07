Disney World will take guests to a galaxy far, far away in 2022 with the opening of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night, fully immersive adventure experience. To be clear, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is far from being your ordinary hotel. Rather, over the course of a two-night stay guests participate in their own Star Wars adventure. Will you join the Resistance?

Before diving any further into what a stay at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will look like, let’s get one thing out of the way first: This experience won’t come cheap. A two-night stay for two adult guests in a Standard Cabin will cost $4,809. Prices for a family of three start at $5,299 while prices for a family of four begin at $5,999.

But guests’ immersive experience begins almost immediately upon arrival at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser terminal at Walt Disney World. After checking in, guests will enter the “launch pod” that will transport them into hyperspace and enable them to board the Halycon starcruiser.

Throughout their stay, guests will find themselves immersed in an interactive story that will have them interacting with Star Wars characters, Halycon crew members, and even other guests. In some ways, it sounds at least partially like a choose-your-own-adventure story where guests can decide if they’ll join the Resistance, follow the First Order, take up with smugglers, or just try their best to stay out of it all.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is expected to open sometime in the spring of 2022. Take a peek at what a stay will likely look like below:

Disney Promises An Immersive Experience Disney recently gave guests a peek at what they can expect to experience when they book a 2-night adventure stay at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser with a recently-released video promo. In it, a father finds he’s “traveled to the far reaches of the galaxy,” where he’s been “recruited by the Resistance.” Suddenly, his daughter burst into the room to tell her dad it was time to go “save the ship!” Disney’s ad suggests guests can expect to not only feel like they’ve been transported into the Star Wars movies but to live the adventure as well.

The Halcyon Image courtesy Disney/David Roark Guests who book at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in Walt Disney World Resort will stay on the Halcyon starcruiser, a ship operated by a travel group known as the Chandrila Star Line. Check out a model of what the imagined outside of the Halcyon looks like above.

In-Room Views That Are Out Of This World Image courtesy Disney/ David Roark Of course, the rooms families book won’t look anything like your standard hotel room. Rather, they’ll resemble starship cabins, according to a mock-up photo supplied by Disney. But while every room comes with an out-of-this-world view — Disney has said guests can expect to look out their room’s window and see “ships, planets, stars and other breathtaking galactic sights float past on the majestic canvas of the cosmos” — Disney has stressed that a stay at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser doesn’t include an actual trip into space. “While your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyage is not an actual trip into space, passengers will experience the sensation of voyaging on a starcruiser through space in a galaxy far, far away — just like you have seen in Star Wars movies and shows,” Disney noted on an FAQ page.

Futuristic Berths That Are Perfect For Kids Image courtesy Disney/David Roark While guests can choose to book either a Standard Cabin, Galaxy Class Suite, or Grand Captain Suite, both the Standard Cabins and Grand Captain Suite come with two cozy berths (known more commonly to Earthlings as bunk beds) perfect for kids.

Dine Like A Jedi Image courtesy Disney/Lucasfilm When hungry, guests can visit the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, which offers breakfast and lunch throughout the day before becoming a lavish supper club toward dinner time. Dinners will find at least one of their evening meals comes alongside live entertainment provided by a galactic superstar.

Galactic Starcruiser Transport Image courtesy of Disney Guests at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will find even the transportation options draw their inspiration from the Star Wars franchise.

Meet Star Wars Characters In The Atrium Image courtesy Disney/Lucasfilm The Atrium serves as Halcyon’s main deck and will be just one of the many areas where Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser guests will watch the adventure unfold during their 2-night stay. It’s also where guests just might meet some of their favorite Star Wars characters.

Learn Some Lightsaber Skills Image courtesy Disney/Lucasfilm Guests can even learn to master a lightsaber during their stay with a 30-minute lightsaber training.