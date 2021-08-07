Disney World will take guests to a galaxy far, far away in 2022 with the opening of
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night, fully immersive adventure experience. To be clear, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is far from being your ordinary hotel. Rather, over the course of a two-night stay guests participate in their own Star Wars adventure. Will you join the Resistance?
Before diving any further into what a
stay at will look like, let’s get one thing out of the way first: This experience won’t come cheap. A two-night stay for two adult guests in a Standard Cabin will cost $4,809. Prices for a family of three start at $5,299 while prices for a family of four begin at $5,999. Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser
But guests’ immersive experience begins almost immediately upon arrival at the
After checking in, guests will enter the “launch pod” that will transport them into hyperspace and enable them to board the Halycon starcruiser. : Galactic Starcruiser terminal at Walt Disney World. Star Wars
Throughout their stay, guests will find themselves immersed in an interactive story that will have them interacting with
Star Wars characters, Halycon crew members, and even other guests. In some ways, it sounds at least partially like a choose-your-own-adventure story where guests can decide if they’ll join the Resistance, follow the First Order, take up with smugglers, or just try their best to stay out of it all. is expected to open sometime in the spring of 2022. Take a peek at what a stay will likely look like below: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Disney Promises An Immersive Experience
Disney recently gave guests a peek at what they can expect to experience when they book a 2-night adventure stay at
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser with a recently-released video promo. In it, a father finds he’s “traveled to the far reaches of the galaxy,” where he’s been “recruited by the Resistance.” Suddenly, his daughter burst into the room to tell her dad it was time to go “save the ship!” Disney’s ad suggests guests can expect to not only feel like they’ve been transported into the Star Wars movies but to live the adventure as well. The Halcyon Image courtesy Disney/David Roark
Guests who book at
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in Walt Disney World Resort will stay on the Halcyon starcruiser, a ship operated by a travel group known as the Chandrila Star Line. Check out a model of what the imagined outside of the Halcyon looks like above. In-Room Views That Are Out Of This World Image courtesy Disney/ David Roark
Of course, the rooms families book won’t look anything like your standard hotel room. Rather, they’ll resemble starship cabins, according to a mock-up photo supplied by Disney. But while every room comes with an out-of-this-world view — Disney has said guests can expect to look out their room’s window and see “ships, planets, stars and other breathtaking galactic sights float past on the majestic canvas of the cosmos” — Disney has stressed that a stay at
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser doesn’t include an actual trip into space.
“While your
: Galactic Starcruiser voyage is not an Star Wars actual trip into space, passengers will experience the sensation of voyaging on a starcruiser through space in a galaxy far, far away — just like you have seen in movies and shows,” Disney noted on an FAQ page. Star Wars Futuristic Berths That Are Perfect For Kids Image courtesy Disney/David Roark
While guests can choose to book either a Standard Cabin, Galaxy Class Suite, or Grand Captain Suite, both the Standard Cabins and Grand Captain Suite come with two cozy berths (known more commonly to Earthlings as bunk beds) perfect for kids.
Dine Like A Jedi Image courtesy Disney/Lucasfilm
When hungry, guests can visit the Crown of Corellia Dining Room, which offers breakfast and lunch throughout the day before becoming a lavish supper club toward dinner time. Dinners will find at least one of their evening meals comes alongside live entertainment provided by
a galactic superstar. Galactic Starcruiser Transport
Guests at
: Galactic Starcruiser will find even the transportation options draw their inspiration from the Star Wars Star Wars franchise. Meet Star Wars Characters In The Atrium Image courtesy Disney/Lucasfilm
The Atrium serves as Halcyon’s main deck and will be just one of the many areas where
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser guests will watch the adventure unfold during their 2-night stay. It’s also where guests just might meet some of their favorite Star Wars characters. Learn Some Lightsaber Skills Image courtesy Disney/Lucasfilm
Guests can even learn to master a lightsaber during their stay with a 30-minute
lightsaber training. Catch The New Star Wars Lightsaber In Action Image courtesy Disney/Lucasfilm
During their
: Galactic Starcruiser stay, guests will be among the first to see popular Star Wars Star Wars characters like Rey wield the franchise’s brand new, ultra-realistic lightsaber. According to Disney, the lightsaber was designed by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development to create dramatic in-person effects previously only seen in the films.