Sesame Street: a place of love and song and happy little monsters learning valuable lessons about numbers, letters, sharing, and friendship... and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is coming to Sesame Street “kick a** and eat cookies. And I’m almost all outta cookies.”

You may be wondering how this all began. (Or, since it’s 2022 and we’ve been through several years of absolute chaos at this point, you accept that The Rock kicking a** on Sesame Street is the next logical step toward our inevitable absurd destiny.) Well, it started when Twitter (re)discovered a particularly hilarious bit on Sesame Street: Elmo’s utter disdain for Rocco, Zoe’s pet rock whom she insists everyone treat as though it’s a sentient being. The recurring bit often saw the usually sanguine red monster surly, ironically directing his anger not at Zoe, but at the rock itself, sometimes going berserk, but often completely deadpan.

It began when Twitter user @wumbooty posted a clip from a 2004 episode of Sesame Street in which Zoe, “accompanied” by Rocco, and Elmo sit down at the counter of Mr. Hooper’s store for cookies. When Rocco is given the last oatmeal raisin cookie, Elmo attempts to take it from him, but Zoe protests.

“Elmo, Rocco says that he wants the oatmeal raisin cookie,” Zoe says.

“Rocco?! Rocco’s a rock, Zoe!” Elmo yells, uncharacteristically angry. “Rocco won’t know the difference... how is Rocco gonna eat that cookie, Zoe? Tell Elmo! Rocco doesn’t even have a mouth! Rocco’s just a rock! Rocco’s not alive!”

The tweet has been liked more than 430,000 times as of press time and over the course of the past three days has sparked a variety of memes and other remembrances of Elmo’s hatred of Rocco. Even “Elmo’s” Twitter account got in on the fun, assuring fans that Elmo and Zoe are still best friends forever... but that “Elmo doesn’t want to talk about Rocco.”

The reassurance was shortly followed by another tweet, asking “Has anybody ever seen a rock eat a cookie? Elmo is just curious.”

And this is where Dwayne Johnson comes in. Retweeting the question, “The Rock” responded. “Yes, my friend. This Rock devours cookies. All kinds of cookies. I'll introduce you to #CheatMeals and it'll change your life. Tell Cookie Monster to move it over, cuz I'm coming to Sesame Street to kick a** and eat cookies. And I am almost all out of cookies.”

Of course, this being Twitter in 2022, we all knew that wasn’t going to be the last word on the matter. Within an hour, Cookie Monster’s Twitter account responded.

“Me say cookie challenge ACCEPTED!!!”

We don’t know when or even if this showdown will actually take place (though, for what it’s worth, Twitter commenters are decidedly rooting for Cookie Monster, making a delightful variety of wrestling-themed memes) but we’ll continue to follow this lighthearted Elmo/Rocco/The Rock/Cookie Monster drama wherever it takes us.