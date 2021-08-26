Even The Parents On Bluey Forget About Daily Baths In This Hilarious Exclusive Clip

As autumn creeps ever closer and we stand in eager anticipation of pumpkin spice lattes and Instagram photoshoots in apple orchards, let’s look back on all the things parents and young children are going to miss about summertime. Swimming, hiking, going to the beach! And this exclusive Bluey clip about the great outdoors touches on all of that, including maybe letting a swim in the lake count as bath time.

To celebrate this seasonal shift (never you mind the fact that seasons are reversed in Australia and they’re currently saying goodbye to winter), Bluey will be celebrating outdoor adventures — and the last hurrah of summer — with an outdoor-themed compilation special of fan-favorite episodes airing Thursday, Aug. 26 at 11 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and 5:30 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior, with an encore Thursday, Aug. 26 at 8:30 p.m, ET/PT and Friday, Aug. 27 at 10:20 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Junior, and 11:00am ET/PT on Disney Channel.

Bluey is beloved by kids and has been hailed by parents as funny and relatable. It’s a charming portrait of a modern family, not a TV version of a family that relies on well-worn tropes (the hapless dad; the overbearing and frazzled mom; the one smart kid foiled by the one dumb kid) to get laughs. The children, Bluey and Bingo, are voiced by actual children (a rarity in cartoons) and mom and dad (Chilli and Bandit) have interactions with their pups, and each other, that parents see themselves in (like Bandit’s made-up swear words).

Take, for instance, this ode to the outdoors and the kind of family fun that can only happen in summer...

The jokes on Bluey are based in actual parenthood and childhood — a kid who hasn’t bathed in three days (guilty), the elaborate games of make-believe that involve the whole family, and the small moments that create important memories. Bluey doesn’t shy away from real parenting moments of frustration, but it’s the way it accurately depicts the joy and fun that gets us in the feels.

Not bad for a cartoon about talking dogs.