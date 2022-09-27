MENU
A Spooky Good Time!
Walt Disney Pictures
The Best Movies Airing On Freeform’s 31 Nights Of Halloween In 2022
Get your witches brew ready.
by
Sydni Ellis
Sep. 27, 2022
Sony Pictures Animation
It’s spooky season! Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween premieres Oct. 1, with a month of classic scary movies, haunting thrillers, and family-friendly films that are sweeter than candy corn. Discover our favorites and check out the
full line-up here
.
Sony Pictures Animation
A Quiet Place
Silence is terrifying! The Freeform premiere of
A Quiet Place
follows a family who have to be dead quiet as they’re hunted by monsters with highly advanced hearing. It stars real-life couple John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.
Paramount Pictures Channel/YouTube
Tap
Sep. 27. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Amplifying Our Voices
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.