'Tis the season for Christmas movies galore. Beginning on Dec. 1, Freeform will begin getting us all in the Christmas spirit with holiday classics. From the traditional favorites like The Santa Clause and Frosty the Snowman to newer films like Dr. Suess’ The Grinch, Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas schedule will put everyone in a holly jolly mood throughout the next several weeks.

After Dec. 1, you can find almost around-the-clock Christmas movies on Freeform for the next 25 days. So grab your eggnog, ugly Christmas sweaters, and candy canes and settle in for an endless marathon of holiday cheer. And if you have to work or are too busy to catch your favorites exactly when they air, don't worry. There will be repeat showings for most of these throughout the month, so you are guaranteed to catch your favorite movie once or twice.

Let’s face it, this year hasn’t been easy — and everyone could use a little holiday cheer right and Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas will help do just that. Check out the full 25 Days of Christmas schedule below and make sure to plan accordingly. This marathon only happens once a year, people. Make sure you enjoy it!

December 1 Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images 11:00 a.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol1:00 p.m.: Miracle On 34th Street (1994) 3:30 p.m.: Home Alone 6:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 8:30 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 12:00 a.m.: Deck The Halls (2006)

December 2 7:00 a.m.: It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas 11:00 a.m.: Miracle On 34th Street (1994) 1:40 p.m.: Deck The Halls (2006) 3:45 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 6:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 12:00 a.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

December 3 7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons — Christmas episodes 10:30 a.m.: Disney’s Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2 11:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 12:00 p.m.: Jingle All The Way 2 2:00 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks 4:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol 6:00 pm: Home Alone 8:30 pm: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 12:00 a.m.: Jingle All The Way 2

December 4 7:00 a.m.: Disney’s Fairytale Weddings: Holiday Magic 8:05 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife 10:45 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks 12:50 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 2:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 4:40 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 7:10 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 9:15 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 11:55 p.m.: Deck The Halls (2006)

December 5 Warner Bros. 7:00 a.m.: The Preacher’s Wife 9:40 a.m.: Deck The Halls (2006) 11:45 a.m.: Prancer Returns 1:50 p.m.: Jingle All The Way 2 3:55 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 6:35 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town 7:40 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 8:45 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman 9:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause 11:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2

December 6 7:00 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 8:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns 10:10 a.m.: Jingle All The Way 2 12:15 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol 2:20 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 4:00 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town 5:05 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman 5:40 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 6:45 p.m.: Home Alone 9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

December 7 10:30 a.m.: The Truth About Christmas 12:30 p.m.: The Holiday 3:30 p.m.: Love Actually 6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 8:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

December 8 7:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks 10:30 a.m.: Love Actually 1:35 p.m.: The Preacher’s Wife 4:10 p.m.: The Perfect Holiday 6:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 8:20 p.m.: Almost Christmas — Freeform Premiere 12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

December 9 10:30 a.m.: Santa’s Apprentice 12:00 p.m.: Prancer Returns 2:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol 4:00 p.m.: The Star (2017) — Freeform premiere 6:00 p.m.: Home Alone 8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 12:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns

December 10 Attila Dory/Disney 7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons — Christmas episodes 10:30 a.m.: The Star (2017) 12:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 5:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 7:00 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 8:30 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

December 11 7:00 a.m.: Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic 8:00 a.m.: Snow 10:00 a.m.: Snow 2: Brain Freeze 12:00 p.m.: Snowglobe 2:00 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks 4:05 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 6:45 p.m.: Home Alone 9:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 11:55 p.m.: Daddy’s Home 2 — Freeform premiere

December 12 7:00 a.m.: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 8:00 a.m.: Daddy’s Home 2 10:05 a.m.: The Santa Clause 12:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 2:45 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 4:50 p.m.: Toy Story (Disney-Pixar) 6:50 p.m.: Toy Story 2 (Disney-Pixar) 8:55 p.m.: Toy Story 3 (Disney-Pixar) 11:25 p.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar) 11:55 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

December 13 7:00 a.m.: Love the Coopers 9:30 a.m.: Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney-Pixar) 10:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns 12:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol 2:05 p.m.: Home Alone 4:35 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 7:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 9:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 11:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

December 14 7:00 a.m.: Prancer Returns 11:00 a.m.: The Perfect Holiday 1:00 p.m.: Almost Christmas 3:30 p.m.: Home Alone 6:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 8:30 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 12:00 a.m.: The Perfect Holiday

December 15 Disney 10:30 a.m.: The Magic Snowflake 12:00 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2 2:00 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks 4:05 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 5:45 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas 8:25 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol 10:30 p.m.: Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice 12:00 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2

December 16 11:30 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks 1:35 p.m.: Miracle On 34th Street (1994) 4:15 p.m.: The Santa Clause 6:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 8:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 12:00 a.m.: Black Nativity

December 17 7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons — Christmas episodes 10:30 a.m.: Miracle On 34th Street (1994) 1:00 p.m.: The Holiday 4:00 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol 6:0 p.m.: Home Alone 8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 12:00 a.m.: Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

December 18 7:00 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs 9:05 a.m.: The Holiday 12:15 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol 2:20 p.m.: The Santa Clause 4:25 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 6:55 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 9:00 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ The Grinch (2018) — Freeform premiere 11:00 p.m.: The Star (2017) 1:00 a.m.: The Simpsons — Christmas episodes

December 19 7:00 a.m.: Kung Fu Panda Holiday 7:30 a.m.: The Little Drummer Boy (1968) 8:00 a.m.: The Star (2017) 10:05 a.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 11:45 a.m.: Home Alone 2:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 4:55 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman 5:30 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 6:35 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ The Grinch (2018) 8:40 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 11:20 p.m.: Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

December 20 Archive Photos/Moviepix/Getty Images 7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons — Christmas episodes 9:30 a.m.: Miracle On 34th Street (1994) 12:10 p.m.: Jingle All the Way 2 2:20 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town 3:25 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman 4:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 5:05 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 7:45 p.m.: Home Alone 10:15 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 12:55 a.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town

December 21 10:30 a.m.: Jingle All the Way 2 12:30 p.m.: Miracle On 34th Street (1994) 3:00 p.m.: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas 4:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 6:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 9:00 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 12:00 a.m.: Christmas with the Kranks

December 22 7:00 a.m.: Santa’s Apprentice 8:30 a.m.: Miracle On 34th Street (1994) 11:00 a.m.: The Perfect Holiday 1:00 p.m.: Christmas with the Kranks 3:05 p.m.: Disney’s A Christmas Carol 5:10 p.m.: Home Alone 7:40 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 10:20 p.m.: The Night Before — Freeform premiere 12:30 a.m.: The Simpsons — Christmas episodes

December 23 7:30 a.m.: Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve 9:30 a.m.: The Mistle-tones 11:30 a.m.: Holiday in Handcuffs 1:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3:35 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 6:05 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 8:10 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 10:50 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town 11:55 p.m.: Prancer Returns

December 24 7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons — Christmas episodes 10:30 a.m.: Prancer Returns 12:30 p.m.: Home Alone 3:00 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 5:35 p.m.: Dr. Suess’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) 8:15 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman 8:50 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 9:55 p.m.: Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town 12:00 a.m.: The Simpsons — Christmas episodes

December 25 7:00 a.m.: The Simpsons — Christmas episodes 10:30 a.m.: The Santa Clause 12:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 2 2:30 p.m.: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause 4:30 p.m.: Frosty the Snowman 5:00 p.m.: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 6:00 p.m.: Home Alone 8:30 p.m.: Home Alone 2: Lost In New York 12:00 a.m.: Matilda So go forth and let the merriment commence!