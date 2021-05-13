The wait is finally over. After more than a decade off the air, everybody’s favorite group of friends is finally returning to the small screen. HBO Max announced Thursday that Friends: The Reunion, or “The One Where They Get Back Together,” is set to hit the streaming service in just a few weeks. And although there’s still a lot we don’t know about the reunion special, more and more details have been released, including a first look at the sitcom’s original cast back on set.

Like many things this past year, filming for the Friends reunion special was delayed in March 2020 due to COVID-19. But eventually, it was announced that Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey would reunite for filming in March 2021. And now fans of the iconic ‘90s sitcom won’t have long to wait before the special airs.

First Look

HBO Max dropped the first official look at Friends: The Reunion on Thursday. Unfortunately, the 40-second trailer doesn’t reveal all that much about the upcoming special. In fact, it doesn’t even give viewers a look at cast members’ faces.

What it does show, however, is Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc — the original six cast members — walking arm in arm outside the show’s original soundstage, Stage 24 in Burbank, California. According to the BBC, the reunion special was filmed on the sitcom’s original soundstage, making the reunion truly something of a homecoming for the cast.

How To Watch

Unlike the original sitcom, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, the Friends reunion special will only be available to watch on HBO Max. Viewers can subscribe to the on-demand streaming network for $14.99 a month.

When It Premieres

Mark your calendar. Friends: The Reunion is set to premiere May 27 on HBO Max.

Who You Can Expect To See

While HBO Max’s first look at the Friends reunion admittedly doesn’t do much to pique viewers’ curiosity, the recently released list of expected guest stars does. According to The Hollywood Reporter, that list includes David Beckham, Justin Bieber, the boy band BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Malala Yousafzai, and Reese Witherspoon, who famously played Rachel’s younger sister Jill Greene.

What You Can Expect To Happen

As with any good TV special, HBO Max is keeping many of the specifics about the upcoming Friends reunion a secret. What we do know is that it’s unscripted.

"It's an unscripted reunion,” Cox said earlier this month during a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like, I forgot how many years. Fifteen years or 17 years?”

Cox described the reunion as “unbelievable” and “so emotional.”

“It was great. It was really fun,” she said. “We had a lot of special surprises and it was fantastic.”

To borrow a bit of inspiration from Chandler: Could we BE any more excited?