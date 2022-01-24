Your child’s favorite mini-heroine is back! Season 4 of Gabby’s Dollhouse will premiere on Netflix on Feb. 1 with all new episodes of cat-themed, pint-sized adventure. Ahead of its premiere, Romper can share an exclusive sneak peek of what lies in store for the dollhouse and all its feline residents this season.

The mixed-media show (part live action, part cartoon), created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey — the creators of Blues Clues, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, and Team Umizoomi — follows the adventures of Gabby, played by Laila Lockhart. She may seem like an ordinary girl, but when Gabby puts on her magic cat ears, she shrinks down to have magical adventures in her dollhouse, the home of all sorts of adorable kitties. There, friends like Pandy Paws, Cakey Cat, and DJ Catnip are always ready for adventure. Of course, they’re always there for Gabby just like she’s always there to help them learn, grow, and overcome whatever obstacle they face with a smile and a song.

This season, something special is in the air at Gabby’s Dollhouse. Gabby and her pals are excited to celebrate Purrsday, the happiest day of the year... well, for cats, anyway. Crafts with the Box Cat Family, dress up with Mercat, and a performance from pop star sensation Fluffy Flufferton (best name ever) are just part of the celebration. Shrink down with Gabby and get ready for for hug attacks, cat-tastic adventures, and, yes, some lessons along the way.

In this exclusive clip, Cakey Cat’s tin full of little cousins have come to visit. This are going great... that is until snack time doesn’t go according to plan. Gabby is there to help Cakey learn how to cope with the stress and sadness of things not going the way Cakey thought they would. (Goodness knows any parent of a young child can relate to Gabby here...)

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 4 will premiere on Feb. 1 on Netflix.