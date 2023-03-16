Watch An Exclusive Clip From Gabby's Dollhouse Season 7 Before It Premieres

Gabby, Pandy, and all their friends are returning for brand new adventures in Season 7 of Gabby’s Dollhouse. Six new episodes of the beloved Netflix series will follow our friends as they embark on travel, magical shape shifting, and learn about the incredible power of “yet,” which assures young viewers that just because something hasn’t it happened yet, doesn’t mean it won’t happen next time! Romper has an exclusive sneak peek at what the new season has in store and spoiler alert, it involves some mischievous googly eyes...

Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi), Gabby's Dollhouse blends live-action animation with crafts and kitties for a unique, adorable, and musical series full of fun, learning, and adventure.

“We love seeing how our show sparks creativity amongst our audience, and inspires them to get crafty even once the show is over,” Johnson tells Romper. “Whether it's following along with the crafting segments on the show, or designing unique creations inspired by what they see, the ultimate reward for us is watching our audience express themselves creatively, and feel empowered to run with their own imagination. We're thrilled the world loves playing in the Dollhouse as much as we do!”

Gabby and her friends are ready for all new adventures in Season 7. Dreamworks/Netflix

But the series explores more than just creative expression: it encourages kids to remain persistent in the face of adversity (and, when you’re little, you’re bound to come up against a whole lot of it —tying shoes is hard).

“The power of ‘yet’ is something that is baked into the DNA of the series,” Twomey explains. “Gabby and the GabbyCats model for our viewers that making mistakes, trying and ‘failing fantastically,’ or having difficulty with something new are all necessary steps on the path to success, creativity, and innovation. ‘Yet’ allows yourself the time and space for optimism, practice, and hard work. It builds resilience, which we feel is the most important skill kids need in today's world.”

In the clip below, we learn that everything is better with googly eyes... that is until CatRat makes an innocent mistake that throws the Dollhouse into disarray. But even this silly problem provides a valuable lesson on taking responsibility.

Season 7 of Gabby’s Dollhouse will premiere on Netflix Monday, March 20, 2023.