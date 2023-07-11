Attention all cat and craft lovers: the patroness of all things kitty and crafty — Gabby herself — is returning to Netflix on Aug. 7 for a brand new season! This eighth season will take fans somewhere they haven’t ventured before: under the water to become mermaids!

Gabby and all her kitty pals are ready for a high-seas adventure aboard the SS Mercat to visit Mermaid-lantis and find their “special sparkle,” that little something-something that makes them unique and special. But that’s not all! Continuing in this nautical theme, they’ll also take a snow cruise to visit Pete the Polar Bear’s rainbow igloo and go on a “shiney-is-miney” treasure hunt (courtesy of CatRat). There will even be a friend to meet when the gang is introduced to Baby Box’s new little brother!

Six 22-minute episodes will all drop on Netflix at once. Featuring Laila Lockhart Kraner as “Gabby,” Tucker Chandler as “Pandy Paws,” Tara Strong as “Kitty Fairy” and “Mama Box,” Donovan Patton as “CatRat,” Juliet Donenfeld as “Cakey,” Maggie Lowe as “Baby Box,” Secunda Wood as “MerCat,” Sainty Nelsen as “Pillow Cat,” Eduardo Franco as “DJ Catnip,” and Carla Tassara as “Carlita.”

The seaside theme is the perfect way to cap of a fun-filled summer, and Gabby and her friends are sure to keep those beach-y vibes going. Check out Romper’s exclusive sneak peek at the trailer below.

Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi), Gabby's Dollhouse blends live-action animation with crafts and kitties for a unique, adorable, and musical series full of fun, learning, and adventure.

Earlier this year, Johnson told Romper that seeing kids inspired to get creative along with the characters is one of her favorite things about the series.

“Whether it’s following along with the crafting segments on the show, or designing unique creations inspired by what they see, the ultimate reward for us is watching our audience express themselves creatively, and feel empowered to run with their own imagination,” she told Romper in March. “We’re thrilled the world loves playing in the Dollhouse as much as we do!”

Season 8 of Gabby’s Dollhouse premieres on Netflix on Aug. 7.