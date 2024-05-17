Glen Powell Told His Side Of The Story After His Parents Pranked Him On The Red Carpet

Between Anyone But You, Top Gun: Maverick, and Hit Man, it seems like Glen Powell is everywhere right now, but his mom and dad are the first ones to make sure it doesn’t go to his head. In fact, the actor’s parents, Cyndy and Glen Powell Sr., will even show up to a red carpet holding cardboard signs saying “Stop trying to make Glen Powell happen” and “It’s never gonna happen.” Yes, that actually happened.

On May 15, Powell attended the premiere of his new Netflix movie Hit Man in his hometown of Austin, Texas with his parents, who decided it was a perfect opportunity to tease their son a little. And as it turns out, Powell was all for it.

“Well, my family — always my mom and my dad — are known for kind of trolling me a bit,” Powell, 35, told Entertainment Tonight about the cardboard sign gimmick that, of course, referenced Regina George’s iconic quote in Mean Girls. “They thought that was going to be a funny idea so I loved it. Even though they troll me, they support me in every in every way.”

He told Entertainment Tonight his parents came up with the idea after seeing some tweets about their son. “I don’t read tweets but my parents read tweets. So if you’re talking sh*t, know that my parents are reading those tweets.”

Nothing says “I love ya, son” quite like some gentle red carpet roasting, does it?

In another interview about the prank with Extra, Powell said his parents “keep me humble” and bragged a little about how great they are. “I really do have the best parents,” he said. “I have parents who treat everybody, no matter where you are in the world, with kindness and respect.”

Powell’s parents are not only supportive of their son’s acting career, but they’re also pretty involved in it, too. During an interview on The Tonight Show earlier this year, Powell told host Jimmy Fallon that his parents “have had a cameo in basically every single movie I’ve done at this point,” dating all the way back to 2003 when he landed his first movie role in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. “I think they’re a little too comfortable now [on movie sets].”

“At first, they were really excited for me to get new roles and stuff, and now, all they’re concerned about is what they are gonna do in the movie,” he told Fallon. And, hey, if his parents don’t land a cameo in his upcoming movies, we know where we can find them.