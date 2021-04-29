Get ready to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on your TV screens once again! Instead of sitting down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are serving as the campaign chairs for Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert, an event that aims to call on governments and philanthropists across the world to contribute to the equal distribution of the coronavirus vaccines worldwide.

The couple will deliver a message for vaccine equity during the special. “Over the past year, our world has experienced pain, loss, and struggle — together,” Harry and Meghan said in a statement. “Now we need to recover and heal — together. We can’t leave anybody behind. We will all benefit, we will all be safer, when everyone, everywhere has equal access to the to the vaccine. We must pursue equitable vaccine distribution, and in that, restore faith in our common humanity. This mission couldn’t be more critical or important.”

Beyond an appearance from Harry and Meghan, here’s everything else you need to know about the special.

There Will Be *A Lot* Of Celebrities

Selena Gomez will serve as host of the concert, happening in Los Angeles on May 2. This is the first large scale music event for an audience comprised of fully vaccinated frontline and essential workers, and they are not holding back. You can expect to see musical performances from:

Jennifer Lopez

Eddie Vedder

Foo Fighters

J Balvin

H.E.R.

You’ll also see special celebrity guest appearances from:

Ben Affleck

Chrissy Teigen

David Letterman

Gayle King

Jimmy Kimmel

Nomzamo Mbatha

Olivia Munn

Sean Penn

President Biden Will Make An Appearance

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will also be making an appearance as part of the White House’s “We Can Do This” initiative. This campaign aims to instill the public confidence in the coronavirus vaccine while reinforcing standard safety measures.

But Biden isn’t the only politician who will say a few words during the concert. After all it’s a global initiative. Expect to see French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković make an appearance during the special.

During the special, Global Citizen will call on global governments to pledge a total of $19 billion to get billions of COVID-19 vaccines and tests to the world’s poorest countries by the end of 2021, according to the press release.

The Concert Airs On May 8

VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World will air on TV and stream online on Saturday, May 8. You can watch the concert on TV by tuning into ABC and CBS or watch it online on YouTube or ABC News Live starting at 8 p.m. EST. You can also listen to VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World on iHeartMedia broadcast radio stations and the iHeartRadio app at the same time.

Night owls can tune into FOX at 11 p.m. EST to catch the concert again.