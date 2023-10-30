If your kids, like mine, can’t get enough of Go, Dog. Go! — a Netflix show inspired by the classic children’s book by PD Eastman — you may be excited to know that Season 4 is right around the corner. Even if you and your family enjoy a rewatch, by the 800th viewing, some of the plot lines might start to feel, well, ready for a shake up. So, get the kids jazzed for fresh materiel, and plenty of doorbell sounds, because Tag and the whole Pawston crew are coming back on Nov. 27. All of your kid’s favorite, rainbow-hued dogs will be zipping around town, up to new, fun versions of their favorite hijinks in 14 brand-new episodes. Sam Whippet will be looking for a new Crew Chief, and of course Tag is determined to earn the position. There’s going to be a Barkapellas concert in the mix — the “biggest one ever” — and even a “Howl-o-ween” episode to cozy up to.

You can watch the Go, Dog. Go! Season 4 trailer now.

All of the familiar characters and voices that your kids (and maybe even you) adore are back for Season 4, though from the looks of this trailer, the fun, cheerful show is breaking out even bigger vehicles, more songs, and wilder escapades this season.

An exclusive trailer for Season 4 of the Netflix show Go, Dog. Go!

In Romper’s exclusive look at the Season 4 trailer, you’ll hear Michela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshak as Grandma Barker, and Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker — all the voices you love, and more. From space flight to mountain races, these team-oriented pups are having more fun than ever in these new episodes, sure to have your kids howling with joy and excitement.

Go, Dog. Go! Season 4 premieres on Netflix on Monday, Nov. 27.