All That, a ‘90s comedy show for the tween set, was full of memorable sketches. “Loud Librarian,” “Ask Ashley,” “Everyday French with Pierre Escargot.” But none, it seems, has been quite so memorable as “Good Burger.” (Admit it: just reading “Good Burger” has got you saying “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your oooooooorder?”) And now, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are reuniting for Good Burger 2, coming to Paramount+.

After its success as a sketch on All That, Good Burger came to the big screen in 1997. And now, 26 years later, Good Burger 2 continues the story of Dexter (Thompson) and Ed (Mitchell), the dim but enthusiastic cashier, to the present day. In addition to some fresh faces in the form of new Good Burger employees, the duo will be joined by All That alums Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server. Carmen Elektra will also reprise her role as Roxanne. In an interview with People, Mitchell also hinted at a slew of celebrity cameos.

Thompson and Mitchell announced the new movie earlier this year on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where they’d previously redone the sketch with Fallon as an Ed-like character. But the idea for a Good Burger sequel had been brewing for “years,” Thompson confirmed.

“Since the first one, we wanted to do two,” Mitchell added. He went on to say that since the sketch first aired back in the ‘90s, he’s had people quote it to him every day. “I love it! I get free burgers!”

“[Good Burger] is very close to people right now,” Thompson added. “Right in the childhood.”

The two were just children themselves, still in barely in high school, when All That (and the “Good Burger” sketch) catapulted them to fame. From there, they were given their own show, Kenan and Kel, which ran from 1996 to 2000 on Nickelodeon. Now the pair will not only be starring in the, which Thompson promises will be as full of hijinks as you’d expect, but they’ll also serve as co-producers.

“It is such a blessing to be able to be working with my brother again," Thompson said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "He's one of the funniest people I've ever met.”

While no release date has been announced yet, Good Burger 2 is set to come out this fall on Paramount+.