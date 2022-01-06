Omicron Takes Down The Grammys (But They'll Be Back)

It seems music lovers will have to keep on waiting to learn who’s been named Best New Artist and which musician will take home the award for Album of the Year as the 2022 Grammy Awards have been officially postponed. Citing concerns over the recent Omicron-driven surge of Covid-19 cases, the Recording Academy announced it and broadcast partner CBS had decided to push the upcoming award show to a later date.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community, and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show,” a joint statement released Wednesday by the Recording Academy and CBS read. “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.”

The Grammy Awards were originally scheduled to take place in front of a live audience on January 31 at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly the Staples Center) in Los Angeles, California, with The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah as host. However, as Covid-19 cases surged across the United States over the holidays a number of different musical artists and executives are reported by Variety to have voiced concerns and hesitations about attending the event to the Recording Academy.

On Monday, the United States reported nearly 1 million new Covid-19 cases in a single day, setting a new global record. “Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31 simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy and CBS said in their statement. “We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date.”

This is not the first time concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus have caused the Grammy Awards to be postponed. In 2021, the Grammy Awards were bumped from January to March following a surge in Covid-19 cases. According to CNN, the 2021 Grammy Awards ended up taking place largely outside and in front of a smaller audience than normal at the Los Angeles Convention Center in an effort to limit the risk of transmission.

The Recording Academy has not yet announced a new date for the 2022 Grammy Awards, although sources have told Variety dates in April or May are under discussion.