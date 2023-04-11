HelloFresh Debuts New Guardians Of The Galaxy Kits With Mango Milk Fizz & More

It’s been close to a decade since Guardians of the Galaxy first came out and now, the third and final chapter — Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — is coming to theaters on May 5. If the end of this era is making you feel like emotional eating, you may as well make those snacks thematically appropriate! Enter the limited-edition Guardians Snack Adventure Kit and Guardians Recipe Adventure Series from HelloFresh.

Starting on Monday, April 17 at 12 p.m. EST, fans can claim the limited-edition Guardians Snack Adventure kit by visiting www.HelloFreshAdventure.com. These kits will be available on a first-come/first-serve basis, with or without a HelloFresh subscription, and are inspired by the snacks found on Knowhere, the Guardians new headquarters.

The kits will include everything you need to make “Zarg Nut Bites” (made from crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce, and chocolate chips for a salty, crunchy snack with a bit of sweet heat) and “Mango Milky Fizz,” (a sweet, creamy, effervescent blend of apricot jam, coconut milk, seltzer, and mango bits). Not only are the snacks tasty, but they're easy (and quick!) enough to make with kids: what better way to help them develop kitchen skills than through their favorite characters?

I definitely recommend the Mango Milky Fizz. HelloFresh

The kit even includes fun, collectible Guardians themed milk-carton cups and a branded storage jar (in case you can’t finish all your Zarg bites in one sitting). And if you didn’t get your kit on day one, don’t worry: you still have two more chances! Additional kits will become available on Monday, April 24 and Monday, May 1, also at 12 p.m. EST.

In addition to the snack kits, HelloFresh is also releasing six meals through an exclusive Guardians Adventure recipes series, each themed to a character from the film, from “Terran-Style” St. Louis Sandwiches to Galaxy Greens Ricotta Ravioli. Like all HelloFresh meals, these will come with all the pre-portioned ingredients you need for quick, delicious dinners.

Mmmmmm... HelloFresh

“At HelloFresh, we know that our customers like to get adventurous with their cooking, which is why we’re excited to bring the out-of-this-world flavors inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 straight to their kitchens,” said Kirsten Walpert, VP of Brand and Creative, HelloFresh US. “This fun new collaboration demonstrates how home cooking with friends and loved ones can be an exciting adventure and a memorable bonding experience that you can enjoy with your given or ‘chosen family.’”

For more information, visit www.HelloFreshAdventure.com.