New TV Series Documenting Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Life After Prison Is Coming Soon

Up until Dec. 28, 2023, when she was released from prison for planning the murder of her mother, Gypsy Rose Blanchard lived a sad and unusual life. Now, after a a series of widely-watched documentaries and docuseries about her time in prison, both literal prison and the prison of her mother’s abuse, Lifetime has planned a new series about Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s life outside of prison coming later this year.

Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen Syndrome by Proxy. From the time she was 3 months old, her mother Dee Dee Blanchard became convinced (and convinced others) that there was something medically wrong with her daughter. Without evidence, Dee Dee would claim Gypsy had a slew of serious illnesses, from cancer to epilepsy. Many of her purported illnesses were treated through a combination of powerful, ultimately unnecessary drugs and surgeries. Gypsy was fed primarily through a feeding tube well into her 20s despite not requiring one. Gypsy was also made to use a wheelchair, despite being able to walk without issue. The Blanchards received goods and services from Children’s Mercy Hospital, the Ronald McDonald House, Make a Wish Foundation, and even received a home from Habitat for Humanity. But as Gypsy grew older, she began to realize that there was not, in fact, anything wrong with her. This was around the time she met Nick Godejohn online.

Lifetime

The two formed an intense relationship and together planned Dee Dee’s murder. Shortly after their first in-person meeting in 2015, Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee 17 times in the back. Within a day of Dee Dee’s body being discovered, law enforcement located Gypsy and Godejohn at his home in Wisconsin. Godejohn was sentenced to life in prison. Gypsy received a lighter sentence, given her lifetime of abuse, and was released early on Dec. 28, 2023.

On Jan. 5, 2024, Lifetime aired The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a three-part docuseries filmed while she was still incarcerated that reached nearly 10 million viewers, according to Variety. The series was the latest in a long-string of documentaries, TV interviews, and fictionalized accounts of Gypsy’s life was a victim and co-conspirator.

This latest show, however, promises to be different. “In this delayed-coming-of-age story, Gypsy must reconcile the pop-culture, celebrity version of herself while trying to forge her brand-new identity in a ‘normal’ world as wife, sister, daughter and most of all — a free woman,” reads the press release for the new, untitled show. It goes on to explain that the series will offer a “revealing look” at Gypsy’s day-to-day life and her marriage with husband Ryan Anderson, whom she married while in prison.

Gypsy, with Anderson and their new puppy at her side, took to Instagram to promote the project, thanking fans for their support and announcing that they were “super excited” to share their lives with viewers in the upcoming series.

“After a lifetime of trauma and serving her time,” says network executive vice president Elaine Frontain Bryant in the press release, “we are all rooting for Gypsy to embrace all that life has to offer and become the woman she always wanted to be.”