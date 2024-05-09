Hailey Bieber Reveals She's Pregnant & Expecting Her First Baby With Justin

Congrats are in order for the Biebers! Hailey Bieber revealed she’s pregnant and expecting her first baby with her husband Justin Bieber with a beautiful announcement.

On May 9, the parents-to-be announced the happy news on Instagram with a series of photos and videos from a vow renewal ceremony nearly six years after officially tying the knot in September 2018. In the post, Hailey is wearing a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder white lace dress that revealed her growing baby bump.

Neither Justin nor Hailey shared further details about the pregnancy, but TMZ reported that the 27-year-old model is about six months along. “Sounds like she’s entering the third trimester soon and we might have Baby Bieber by late summer,” TMZ reported on Thursday, citing a source with “direct knowledge” about the couple’s news.

The pregnancy announcement comes after months of speculation that the Biebers were expecting a little one. And in April, fans thought Hailey subtly confirmed the rumors by following a pregnancy TikTok account and then liking a video of a newborn baby. Yep, the sleuthing has been intense.

Indeed, ever since she made it official with the Canadian pop star, Hailey has been at the center of plenty of pregnancy rumors over the years, but promised her fans that she’d be the first to tell the world when she was indeed pregnant. In a 2023 interview with GQ, Hailey addressed the constant speculation.

“Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh, my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” she told the magazine at the time. “There is something that’s disheartening about, Damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I don’t give a shit.’”

“When there comes a day that that is true, you — you, as in the internet — will be the last to know,” she added. And that’s exactly what she did.