Entertainment

Hallmark’s 15 Best Christmas In July Movies To Watch

Because don’t we all need some Christmas spirit right now?

by Casey Suglia
Hallmark Channel/YouTube

You might not be craving candy canes and hot cocoa right now, but Hallmark’s Christmas In July movie line-up will get you in the holiday spirit. This year’s full schedule is full of festive rom-coms that’ll have you looking for your mistletoe.

Crashing Through The Snow

In the brand new, Crashing Through The Show, Maggie joins her ex-husband and girlfriend Kate on a Christmas getaway in Aspen, she unexpectedly hits it off with Kate’s brother, Sam. Find Crashing Through The Snow’s airdates here. Hallmark Channel/YouTube

Tap