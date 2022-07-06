MENU
Movies
Alibek Bazarov / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images
12 Of The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies To Watch In July
We’re halfway to holiday cheer!
by
Sydni Ellis
July 6, 2022
Hallmark Channel
‘Tis the season to sweat by the pool — and dream holiday romance. Hallmark Channel is celebrating
Christmas in July
with a lineup of new and timeless movies. Check out
the full schedule
to get in the Christmas spirit and read on for our favorites:
My Grown-Up Christmas List
The new
My Grown-Up Christmas List
is about Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, who serves in the military. Their romantic bond grows over several Christmases, even when they’re apart.
Find
My Grown-Up Christmas List
’s
airdates here
.
Hallmark Channel/YouTube
Tap
July 27. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Amplifying Our Voices
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.