Christmas lights glow on a tree outside.
Alibek Bazarov / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

12 Of The Best Hallmark Christmas Movies To Watch In July

We’re halfway to holiday cheer!

by Sydni Ellis

Hallmark Channel

‘Tis the season to sweat by the pool — and dream holiday romance. Hallmark Channel is celebrating Christmas in July with a lineup of new and timeless movies. Check out the full schedule to get in the Christmas spirit and read on for our favorites:

My Grown-Up Christmas List

The new My Grown-Up Christmas List is about Taylor, a journalist, and Luke, who serves in the military. Their romantic bond grows over several Christmases, even when they’re apart.Find My Grown-Up Christmas List’s airdates here.Hallmark Channel/YouTube

