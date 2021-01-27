Halsey Reveals She's Pregnant With Stunning Baby Bump Photos

It's a rainbow baby for "Without Me" singer Halsey. The singer announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child, surprising fans on Instagram with a series of photos featuring her growing baby bump. News of Halsey's pregnancy comes roughly five years after the singer first revealed she'd experienced a heartbreaking and traumatic miscarriage while on tour.

"Surprise!" Halsey wrote when announcing the news and sharing pictures of her bump on Instagram. Included in her announcement were a baby bottle, rainbow, and angel baby emojis.

Us Weekly has confirmed that Halsey is expecting her first child with writer and producer Alev Aydin, whom the singer tagged in her Instagram announcement. Aydin also shared Halsey's Instagram post to his own Instagram Stories on Wednesday, adding two red heart emojis.

The pregnancy is wonderful news for Halsey, who has previously spoken out about her desire to become a mother and the emotional pain she experienced after miscarrying in 2015. "It's the most inadequate I've ever felt," Halsey told The Guardian when recounting her miscarriage experience in an interview from February of last year. "Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing."

It wasn't the first time Halsey had opened up about wanting to be a mother and her struggles with fertility. She first revealed she'd had a miscarriage while headlining Vevo LIFT Live in Chicago in 2015 while speaking with Rolling Stone's Alex Morris in 2016, telling the music journalist she wanted to be a mom "more than I want anything in the world."

"I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star," the magazine reported Halsey said.

In 2018, Halsey revealed she'd decided to freeze her eggs at the age of 23 as a preemptive measure. "I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself," Halsey, who was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2015, said on an episode of The Doctors.

But Halsey's journey toward motherhood must have begun looking more positive sometime last year as she told The Guardian in February that motherhood was "looking like something that's gonna happen for me."

"That’s a miracle," she added.

When announcing her pregnancy on Wednesday, Halsey did not share how far along she was or when her expected due date was.