30 HBO Max Shows Your Family Will Love

HBO Max is home to some compelling documentaries, interesting series, and new movies that are released on the streaming service at the same time as theaters. But, some people might not know that HBO Max is filled with dozens of movies and shows for children. The best kids’ shows on HBO Max are pretty hard to narrow down, considering the extensive selection.

HBO Max is Warner Media’s streaming service, which comes with content from both HBO and all of Warner Brother’s most iconic properties, like Looney Toons and the Cartoon Network. Not to mention, HBO Max is the official home of Sesame Street, making it super kid-friendly. So, not only will parents find something that they’re interested in watching on the streaming service, but the kids will, too.

It should be known that HBO Max comes at a cost. A subscription to the service is $14.99 per month. However, after looking at the extensive streaming catalog of shows and movies, you might find that it’s worth it.

Between all of the incredible programming that the subscription service has to offer, you’ll find something perfect for everyone in the family to watch. These kids’ shows are a just a taste of what you can find on HBO Max.

1 Adventure Time Cartoon Network 12-year-old Jake and his magical dog, Finn, are friends and unlikely heroes who roam the Land of Ooo battling evil in this series which originally aired on Cartoon Network in 2010. Rated TV-PG

2 Adventure Time: Distant Lands Warner Media Explore more of the Land of Ooo and get to know its citizens in this Adventure Time spinoff series, exclusively streaming on HBO Max. Rated TV-PG

3 The Amazing World of Gumball Cartoon Network/YouTube Gumball Watterson is a 12-year-old cat and middle school student who is always getting involved in shenanigans in his hometown in this colorful Cartoon Network comedy. Rated TV-Y7

4 Apple & Onion Cartoon Network/YouTube Apple and Onion attempt to fit in to their new city, populated by other food citizens in this Cartoon Network series. Rated TV-Y7

5 The Batman Patrick Rooney/YouTube The iconic superhero, Batman, is the star of this animated series focusing on his life as a billionaire and crime fighting superhero. Rated TV-Y7

6 Ben 10 Kxng Meezy TV/YouTube A typical kid named Ben begins living a not-so-typical life after he discovers a mysterious device that transforms the wearer into 10 different species of aliens. Rated TV-Y7

7 Chowder shrubbyfrog/YouTube Follow along with the adventures of an aspiring young chef named Chowder in this series as he finds himself in predicaments due to his insatiable appetite. Rated TV-Y7

8 Classical Baby HBO Max This animated series introduces young children to classical music, painting, and dance in 30 minute long episodes. Rated TV-Y

9 Courage the Cowardly Dog Courage the Cowardly Dog/YouTube Courage the Cowardly Dog is a pink beagle that lives with a pair of farmers, who often finds himself getting into some really strange, paranormal adventures. Rated TV-Y7

10 Craftopia Warner Media YouTuber LaurDIY stars as the host of this epic kid’s crafting competition show, streaming exclusively on HBOMax. Rated TV-G

11 Crashbox HBO Max Viewers are the participants in an outrageous game show featuring brain teasers and puzzles that they can do interactively. Rated TV-Y7

12 Dexter’s Laboratory Cartoon Network/YouTube Dexter is a child genius who comes up with whimsical inventions, often wrecked by his little sister Dee Dee in his laboratory. Rated TV-Y7

13 Ed, Edd n Eddy Ed Edd n Eddy/YouTube Three best friends with the same first name tackle life’s greatest challenges in the suburbs in this Cartoon Network classic from the late ‘90’s. Rated TV-Y7

14 Esme & Roy Photograph Courtesy of Sesame Workshop Esme is a young girl and Roy is her monster best friend. Together, they team up for babysitting adventures in this animated series from the creators of Sesame Street. Rated TV-Y

15 Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends Sushobhan Das/YouTube After kids get too old for their imaginary friends, they go to Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, where they wait to be adopted by kids. This delightful series focuses on the importance of friendships. Rated TV-Y7

16 The Flintstones Andre Aleksandruk/YouTube The modern family of the Stone Age live life to the fullest in this classic animated series from the 1960’s. Rated TV-G

17 The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Raqraqxox/YouTube Will, a Philadelphia teen, is sent to live with his wealthy Aunt and Uncle in Bel-Air, California where he shakes things up a bit. Rated TV-G

18 The Fungies! Cartoon Network UK/YouTube Explore the whimsical pre-historic Fungietown with the help of Seth, a student at Fungietown Elementary. Rated TV-Y7

19 Happily Ever After: Fairytales for Every Child HBO Max Classic fairytales are retold through different cultures in this HBO original kids series from the late 1990’s. Rated TV-Y

20 Little Baby Bum HBO Max This fun and educational show teaches kids nursery rhymes through song and magic. Rated TV-Y

21 Looney Toons WB Kids/YouTube Explore every episode of this iconic series starring the iconic Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Tweety Bird. Rated TV-PG and TV-Y7

22 Looney Toons Cartoons Photograph by Warner Bros. Animation The hilarious Looney Toons characters are back in this brand new series and take on the classic Looney Toons scenarios, streaming exclusively on HBO Max. Rated TV-PG

23 The Powerpuff Girls the Powerpuff Girls/YouTube Three girls, who also happen to be superheroes, balance going to school and fighting crime in order to save the world before bedtime in this Cartoon Network series from 1998. Rated TV-Y7

24 Regular Show Cartoon Network/YouTube Mordecai and Rigby are best friends whose adventures always seem to be interrupted by zombies, weird creatures, oh and Death himself. Rated TV-PG

25 Scooby-Doo Where Are You! isurukill/YouTube Join Velma, Fred, Daphne, Shaggy, and Scooby Doo as they drive the Mystery Machine around looking for mysteries to solve. Rated TV-G

26 Sesame Street Photograph by Courtesy of HBO The sun is always shining on Sesame Street, the long running kid’s show meant to educate kids in a fun and entertaining way. Rated TV-Y

27 Smurfs SkullyTheHypnoSkull/YouTube In a fictional colony, small blue creatures named The Smurfs, that live in mushroom shaped houses reign supreme. Rated TV-G

28 Steven Universe Cartoon Network Philippines/YouTube Steven is an energetic boy who accompanies a team of magical beings on their adventures to save the planet in this Cartoon Network show from 2013. Rated TV-PG

29 Summer Camp Island Courtesy of Warner Media In this HBO Max original show, Oscar and Hedgehog live in a magical sleep away camp where anything is possible. Rated TV-Y7