Here’s What Every Kind of Kid Should Stream This Halloween

The air is getting cooler and the spice is getting pumpkinier, which means Halloween is fast approaching. The weeks leading up to the holiday should be filled with costume planning, candy stocking, and a visit to a haunted house or two. It’s also a great time to curl up on the couch and watch some of the many great TV shows and movies that the holiday has inspired.

This Halloween, the best place to do your Halloween streaming is Disney+, which has a huge variety of options for kids to enjoy. Here are the best Halloween titles to watch on Disney+ for every kind of kid.

The Artistic Soul

If your kid spends their time drawing, painting, or otherwise engaged in artistic pursuits, then the Halloween films of Tim Burton are a great fit for them. The Nightmare Before Christmas and its short film progenitor Frankenweenie are both available on Disney+, and are fantastic examples of an artist with a distinctive style doing interesting work.

The Snarky Teenager

The annual “Treehouse of Horror” episode of The Simpsons is a reliable source of Halloween laughs, and Disney+ is home to the complete archive. Whether or not your kids are already familiar with the gang from Springfield, the segmented, Halloween-themed specials are not to be missed.

The Girl’s Girl

If your daughter is firmly in the “girls rule, boys drool“ camp, then Hocus Pocus and its brand-new sequel, both of which revolve around a tight-knit coven of witches, are excellent choices. And if they still need something to watch, the similarly themed Halloweentown and its sequels are also there for the streaming.

The Scaredy Cat

If your kids are solidly anti-trick and pro-treat, there is a slew of Disney animated shorts and specials for them to enjoy this Halloween season, from the misleadingly named The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular! to Toy Story of Terror!

The Marvel Stan

The first-ever Marvel TV special, Werewolf by Night, tells the story of monster hunters meeting at Bloodborne Temple following the death of their leader. Inspired by the horror films of the ‘30s and ‘40s, it’s arriving on October 7, just in time for this year’s Halloween festivities.

The Crafty Kid

If your creative kid is more interested in doing than watching, Disney+ still has them covered. Disney Family Sundays is a treasure trove of crafting projects you can follow along with at home, and Disney+ has collected some seasonal-themed episodes on its Halloween page — think a The Nightmare Before Christmas candy bowl and cat ears inspired by The Aristocats that would make part of a great Halloween costume.

