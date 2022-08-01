Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor, & Ashley Tisdale Went on a Moms Weekend Getaway Together

Having mom friends is one of life’s greatest joys: Someone who can relate to fussy newborns, grocery store tantrums, potty training mishaps, and annoying school pickup lines (and all the good stuff too, of course). Someone who just gets it. Celebrity moms also need a crew of besties to hang out with, and Hilary Duff has one of the best. The How I Met Your Father star recently got together with Meghan Trainor, Ashley Tisdale, and other friends for a weekend of pampering, swimming, and fine dining — and it’s impossible not to feel a little jealous of the getaway.

Duff is mom to Banks, 3, and Mae, 1, with husband Matthew Koma, as well as Luca, 10, with ex Mike Comrie. She posted a picture on Instagram Sunday of herself hanging out with her pals in matching white hoodies and sweatpants at the Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

“Just a couple of moms on a good night sleep ……” the Younger star captioned the photo, which included Duff, Trainor, Tisdale, artist Amanda Lillywhite Kaplan, publicist Janice Gott, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, fashion designer Samii Ryan, and chef Gaby Dalkin.

The women are glowing with freshly pampered faces, bright smiles, and sunburns from a weekend outside, and it looks magical. Her carousel of photos also included the women toasting, jumping in a swimming pool, and laughing on a bumpy bus ride.

“Love you girls thanks for the unwind/recharge,” Duff added, before giving a special callout to Mandy Moore, who is mom to Gus, 1, and is pregnant with her second baby boy with husband Taylor Goldsmith. “We missed you @mandymooremm.”

Tisdale, who is mom to Jupiter, 1, with husband Christopher French, also posted the group photo yesterday.

“Moms weekend away!” High School Musical star captioned it. “I love being surrounded by these ladies. What an amazing group of women to journey through this mom-hood together! So grateful for this trip ❤️.”

Dalkin gave a little insight into what inspired the girls getaway, writing on her Instagram Stories yesterday, “When @meghantrainor casually drops that she’s never spent a night away from her husband…PLANS WERE MADE!!” The What’s Gabby Cooking? founder added, “First annual Moms Weekend Away has commenced.”

When the friends found out Trainor has never had a break from her son Riley, 1, whom she shares with husband Daryl Sabara, her friends jumped right in to remind her there’s life outside of parenting.

The getaway included aperol spritzes and s’mores bars, drinking by the pool, snacking on chips and dips, and fantastic food from Chef Chris Gentile. All the moms even got sweatpants with “Mother” written on one leg, and the names of the their kids on the other, which Gott shared on her Instagram Stories.

Gaby also gave an update about Trainor’s first night away from her husband. “Girl crushed it!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories Sunday, along with a picture of a happy Trainor carrying a tray of chocolate covered strawberries. “First night away a success and obvi deserved chocolate covered strawberries for breakfast!”

The “All About That Bass” singer also posted photos from the getaway on Instagram. “I have mom friends🥹 and I love them💖,” she wrote.

Duff commented, “And we love youuu ✨.”

“Best trip! So proud of you ❤️,” Tisdale wrote.

Fans and friends were in the comments wishing they had kids so they could go on a moms weekend away, too. Love Island host Arielle Vandenberg wrote, “Is it weird that I wanna have a baby just so I can come on this trip?”

Emmy-winning dancer Julianne Hough wrote, “I need to become a mom pronto just so I can ‘potentially’ be a part of this boss mom crew ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Oh this is lit,” singer JoJo wrote. Singer Eloise Alterman also commented, “Wait this makes me want to be a mom.”

Jordan Fisher, who welcomed his first baby Riley in June 2022 with wife Ellie Woods, commented, “Can @elliewfisher and i join?”

“When you find your mom tribe....it’s nothing like it🤎,” actor and choreographer Brittany Russel wrote.

The supportive dads held down the fort at home and sent their wives flowers and a note, per Ryan’s Instagram. The note said, “We love you! Enjoy breakfast on us tomorrow — you deserve this! Love – Your Husbands.” So sweet!

Parents work hard and deserve to take a much-needed break to get pampered and let loose with their best friends from time to time. A weekend with no kids, no responsibilities, and all the eating, swimming, and laughing you want? It’s what dreams are made of.