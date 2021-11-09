Holiday Entertainment

'Home Sweet Home Alone' is premiering on Disney+.
20th Century Studios

Disney+ Is Adding A Bunch Of Holiday Movies In 2021

And they pair fantastically with a milk and cookies!

by Casey Suglia
20th Century Studios

Disney+ is adding 12 movies and specials — some new, some old — this holiday season. Read on for some festive suggestions.

Jingle All The Way

Two rival fathers on a mission to purchase their kids the most coveted toy for Christmas find out the true reason for the season as they go through desperate lengths to get the toy. Jingle All The Way arrived on Nov. 5.Movieclips Classic Trailers/YouTube

Tap