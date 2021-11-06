Pull out your coziest blankets and get your hot chocolate on the stove, because the weather is starting to get cooler and the holiday season is almost here. This means that it is almost time to start watching Home Alone again, the treasured 1990 flick starring Macaulay Culkin. But the good news is, Home Alone is on TV a lot in 2021, which means that you will be able to spend the holidays with the company of Kevin McCallister and the Wet Bandits.

When Home Alone Is Airing On TV In December

If you have access to cable, you’re in luck, because the first Home Alone film is airing on Freeform 19 times throughout the month of December. Get your agenda ready, because Home Alone will be airing on Freeform on the following days:

Wednesday, Dec. 1: 5:50 p.m. ET/4:50 p.m. CT

Thursday, Dec. 2: 3:10 p.m. ET/2:10 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 4: 8:50 p.m. ET/7:50 p.m. CT

Sunday, Dec. 5: 6:40 p.m. ET/5:40 p.m. CT

Monday, Dec. 6: 1:10 p.m. ET/12:10 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Dec. 7: 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT

Thursday, Dec. 9: 5:50 p.m. ET/4:50 p.m. CT

Friday, Dec. 10: 4:10 p.m. ET/3:10 p.m. CT

Monday, Dec. 13: 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

Tuesday, Dec. 14: 3:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. CT

Thursday, Dec. 16: 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

Friday, Dec. 17: 12 p.m. ET/11 a.m. CT

Sunday, Dec. 19: 7:50 p.m. ET/6:50 p.m. CT

Monday, Dec. 20: 10:30 a.m. ET/9:30 a.m. CT

Tuesday, Dec. 21: 6 p.m. ET/5 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Dec. 22: 2:05 p.m. ET/1:05 p.m. CT

Thursday, Dec. 23: 4:05 p.m. ET/3:05 p.m. CT

Friday, Dec. 24: 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT

Saturday, Dec. 25: 6:45 p.m. ET/5:45 p.m. CT

You can enter in your zip code on one handy website to find out what channel Freeform is airing on in your area. But if you don’t have a TV, that’s not a problem. You can watch the channel live at any time on Freeform’s website, as it is airing on TV. However, you will need a cable subscription to watch it. And if you don’t have a cable subscription, either, you can watch Home Alone at any of these times on Hulu Live or YouTube TV.

Or, You Can Stream Home Alone On Disney+

But if you would rather watch Home Alone at any time this holiday season (or after the holidays are over), that is also an option. You can rent Home Alone for $3.99 on Amazon Prime.

But if you’re looking for a different option, Home Alone, along with the many Home Alone sequels, is streaming on Disney+, Disney’s streaming service, right now. But you will need a subscription to watch, which costs $7.99 per month.

It’s a small price to pay for weeks of holiday themed entertainment.