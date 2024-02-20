Good News For Your Car-Loving Kiddo: A New Hot Wheels Show Is Coming To Netflix

Growing up, toy commercials always made the products look absolutely amazing and, very often, we kids were disappointed that they never quite worked exactly like they did on TV. One notable exception? Hot Wheels playsets. Those cars vroomed and whooshed and loop-de-looped like magic and it was absolutely awesome. Now, Netflix and Mattel Television Studios is bringing that playtime magic to our TV screens with an upcoming animated kids’ series, Hot Wheels Let’s Race. The new show premieres globally on Netflix on March 4, but we have an exclusive first look to get you and your kids revved up! (I will not apologize for the car pun.)

Set in (where else?) Hot Wheels City, a car paradise surrounded by Hot Wheels’ trademark orange tracks, Hot Wheels Let’s Race follows the newest generation of racers — Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Axle, and Sidecar — as they attend a car camp full of incredible races, extreme stunt contests, and the kind of action-packed thrills that will delight your gear-head in training. At the Ultimate Garage’s Racing Camp, right in the center of it all, kids train to become Hot Wheels Racers and foster courage, grit, and a healthy competitive spirit.

In Romper’s exclusive clip below, we’re introduced to the characters, including Dash Wheeler, camp director and champion racer and the Ultimate Garage’s Racing Camp.

Netflix

“I grew up loving Hot Wheels tremendously,” says Rob David, Executive Producer and Vice President Creative Content, Mattel Television. “I remember playing on the floor with those die-cast cars, my mom and dad stepping on the orange tracks that were cluttering the living room. And I think for kids, in the beginning, it’s a gateway — not just into great toys, but into the world around them. They see their parents driving cars. They see a large, complicated, potentially overwhelming world. Hot Wheels allows kids to imagine driving real-life vehicles, and really push themselves to go faster than they’ve ever gone before. It certainly did for me, sparking my imagination and leading me into a career of writing and producing for television ... so being able to create and executive produce Hot Wheels Let’s Race is a total dream.”

Truly: no car-loving kid ever grows out of their childhood need for speed.

Hot Wheels Let’s Race premieres all 10, 22-minute episodes on Netflix Monday, March 4.